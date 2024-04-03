Are the Boston Celtics the favorites to win the 2024 NBA Finals?

Are the Boston Celtics the favorites to win the 2024 NBA Finals? If fans of the storied ball club were to ask esteemed Celtics beat writer emeritus Bob Ryan, they might not be such a fan of his response.

The eponymous hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast got into this question on a recent episode, and Ryan shared his thoughts on what he sees as a faulted contender. Plus, Ryan highlights the impact that Iowa star Caitlin Clark is having on the popularity of the Women’s NCAA Tournament so far this Big Dance.

To hear what Ryan and Co. had to say about Boston’s postseason outlook and plenty more, take a look at the clip embedded below.

