Are you afraid of seeing the Boston Celtics having to play the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Finals? Or are you just happy for the Celtics that they would be back on the league’s biggest stage, trusting that the Celtics will find a way to win it all?

There are at least two camps with regard to that hypothetical question, understandably pessimistic, and those who think that Boston’s time has finally come around again for this elite core. In the two contenders’ only meetings this season, the Nuggets came away with a win both times. But they were narrow wins, ones a believer can rationalize into something positive for a seven-game series.

The hosts of the WEEI “Jones and Mego” show debated this question on an episode from earlier this month.

Check it out in the clip above!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire