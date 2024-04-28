Boise State’s NFL Draft streak comes to an end, but two Broncos are heading to Seattle

Boise State’s streak of 14 years with at least one player being picked in the NFL Draft came to an end on Saturday, but a pair of former Broncos will get a shot to earn a spot on the Seahawks’ roster.

Running back George Holani and offensive lineman Cade Beresford are both heading to Seattle as undrafted free agents. Holani is heading to camp with a deal that includes a $15,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed $100,000, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo. Beresford earned a minicamp invite from the Seahawks.

Holani ranks No. 5 all-time at Boise State with 3,596 career rushing yards. He posted more than 1,000 yards in a season twice, racking up 1,014 yards as a freshman and 1,157 in 2022.

The Bellflower, California, native finished his five-year college career with 34 total touchdowns (26 rushing, 8 receiving), which ties him with former Boise State running back Alexander Mattison for No. 13 in program history. Holani posted a career-high 13 touchdowns (10 rushing, 3 receiving) in 2022.

Holani dealt with his fair share of injuries in college, too. He played in just one full game in 2020 because of a knee injury, and he missed four games on 2021 because of nagging injuries.

He returned to Boise State last season with an eye on winning a Mountain West championship, which the Broncos’ hadn’t done since his freshman year. He helped the Broncos cruise past UNLV in the title game last December, but his final season didn’t go exactly to plan because of an injury he suffered in the season opener.

Holani missed six games and finished last season with 748 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He also reminded people what he can do with a 66-yard touchdown run in the LA Bowl against UCLA.

Beresford started 27 consecutive games at right tackle for the Broncos the past two seasons. He was named first-team All-Mountain West last fall and second team in 2022.

The 6-foot-6, 308-pound native of Woodinville, Washington, began his career at Washington State, where he started games at tackle and guard in four seasons with the Cougars.

Vandals ink deals

A trio of University of Idaho players landed undrafted free agent deals on Saturday.

Wide receiver Hayden Hatten will join Holani and Beresford with the Seahawks. He led the Vandals and ranked No. 2 at the FCS level with 93 catches for 1,231 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Hatten led the Big Sky Conference in receiving yards and touchdowns in each of the past two years. He posted 83 catches for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022. He finished his five-year college career with 244 catches for 3,449 yards and 33 touchdowns.

His brother, Hogan, was a long snapper for the Vandals. He landed a free agent deal with the Detroit Lions.

Idaho wide receiver Jermaine Jackson landed a deal with the New Orleans Saints after he was No. 2 at Idaho last season with 48 catches for 593 yards and one touchdown.