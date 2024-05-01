Advertisement

Blue Devils sweep Minnesota West, will close out regular season this weekend

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
Apr. 30—The Riverland Community College baseball team swept Minnesota West by scores of 13-7 and 14-3 in Riverland Monday.

The Blue Devils (24-11 overall) will wrap up their regular season this weekend as they play a doublheader at Western Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday and host Western Tech in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday.

RCC 13, West 7

RCC pitching: Jack Sorenson (W) 7 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 7 R, 5 ER, 7 K

RCC hitting: Sam McEvoy, 2-for-3, double, RBI, R, 2 BBs; Joshua Fernandez, 2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Karlo Aguirre, 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, R; Misael Martinez, 2-for-3, HR, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Boden Simon, 3-for-4, HR, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R

RCC 14, West 3

RCC pitching: Yuta Zemba (W) 5 IP, 7 H, 1 BB, 3 ER, 7 K

RCC hitting: Evan Lenz, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB; McEvoy, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Fernandez, 2-for-2, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Aguirre, 2-for-3, HR, double, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Jeremy Portela, 2-for-2, R; Misael Martinez, 0-for-1, 3 BBs, R; Jeremy Vega Casado, 2-for-3, 2 R; Ashton Wolf, 2-for-3, R