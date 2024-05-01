Blue Devils sweep Minnesota West, will close out regular season this weekend

Apr. 30—The Riverland Community College baseball team swept Minnesota West by scores of 13-7 and 14-3 in Riverland Monday.

The Blue Devils (24-11 overall) will wrap up their regular season this weekend as they play a doublheader at Western Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday and host Western Tech in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday.

RCC 13, West 7

RCC pitching: Jack Sorenson (W) 7 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 7 R, 5 ER, 7 K

RCC hitting: Sam McEvoy, 2-for-3, double, RBI, R, 2 BBs; Joshua Fernandez, 2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Karlo Aguirre, 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, R; Misael Martinez, 2-for-3, HR, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Boden Simon, 3-for-4, HR, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R

RCC 14, West 3

RCC pitching: Yuta Zemba (W) 5 IP, 7 H, 1 BB, 3 ER, 7 K

RCC hitting: Evan Lenz, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB; McEvoy, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Fernandez, 2-for-2, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Aguirre, 2-for-3, HR, double, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Jeremy Portela, 2-for-2, R; Misael Martinez, 0-for-1, 3 BBs, R; Jeremy Vega Casado, 2-for-3, 2 R; Ashton Wolf, 2-for-3, R