Reese's Senior Bowl: LSU, Navarre alum Jordan Jefferson accepts invitation to game

Louisiana State University and Navarre alum Jordan Jefferson has accepted an invitation to the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 3.

The Senior Bowl X, formerly known as Twitter, account posted that Jefferson accepted his invite on Thursday. Jefferson quoted the post and said, "#GeauxTigers."

This will be the second time in recent years that a Navarre standout has played in the Senior Bowl. In 2021, Michael Carter, now in his third year in the NFL and playing for the Arizona Cardinals, competed in the game. He recorded eight carries for 60 yards rushing – which was more than all of the other players combined.

Booker T. Washington alum Alex Leatherwood, who is currently on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad after being a first-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, also played in the 2021 Senior Bowl with Carter.

Jefferson played one season at LSU after spending four years at West Virginia. In his lone year with the Tigers, Jefferson played in 13 games and recorded 36 tackles (13 solo, 23 assisted) with seven of those for a loss, and 2.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble and broke up a pass.

For his five-year collegiate career, Jefferson was featured in 90 games, 90 tackles (36 solo, 54 assisted) and six sacks with one forced fumble and eight broken up passes.

Jefferson, who recently declared for the NFL Draft, helped lead Navarre to a District 2-6A title in 2018. The Raiders finished that year with an 11-2 record. Jefferson played in 27 games for Navarre with 115 tackles (68 solo) with 11 sacks, 35 tackles for a loss, 26 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two blocked field goals.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

