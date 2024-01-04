NFL Draft: LSU's Jordan Jefferson, a Navarre alum, declares for professional football

As more names keep declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, a local player has now put his hat in the ring to go to the next level.

Jordan Jefferson, who graduated from Navarre in 2019, announced his intent to enter the NFL Draft on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. Jefferson used his final year of eligibility in college to play at Division I Louisiana State University, while playing four years at West Virginia University prior to the 2023 season.

Jefferson is a defensive lineman who, according to LSU's website, stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 317 pounds.

"First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the talent to play the game that I love, and creating paths and opportunities for me in this journey," Jefferson said in his post. "I would like to thank my family and my parents for sacrificing and putting me in the position to be successful and raising me to be the man I am today."

Jefferson played in 13 games with six starts for the Tigers this season, posting 36 total tackles (13 solo, 23 assisted) with seven of those being for a loss, and 2.5 of them being sacks. He also recorded a forced fumble and a broken up pass.

In two games, he posted a season-high six tackles – once against West Point in the Tigers' 62-0 dominating victory, and again against the University of Florida in LSU's 52-35 win.

Jefferson was part of No. 13 LSU's (10-3, 6-2 SEC) tight 35-31 victory against the University of Wisconsin at the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Jefferson recorded two tackles with a sack and a forced fumble.

In four seasons at West Virginia, Jefferson played 40 games with 54 total tackles (23 solo, 31 assisted) with 14.5 of those being for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He also broke up seven passes.

Jordan Jefferson (99) reacts after making a big stop during the Crestview vs Navarre playoff football game at Navarre High School on Friday, November 23, 2018.

In high school, Jefferson played in 27 total games for Navarre with 115 tackles (68 solo) with 11 sacks, 35 tackles for a loss, 26 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two blocked field goals. As a senior, he helped lead the Raiders to an 11-2 record and a District 2-6A title and an appearance in the state quarterfinals.

Jefferson was also named to the 2018 PNJ All-Area First Team.

"As one chapter closes, another one always opens," Jefferson said on X. "With that being said, I am officially declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft."

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: LSU's Jordan Jefferson declares for NFL Draft after one season with Tigers