Bishop continues Utes secondary pipeline to the NFL

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah secondary has become primary when it comes to the NFL Draft.

In the last seven years, the Utes have had seven defensive backs drafted. From Marcus Williams and Brian Allen in 2017, to Marquise Blair in 2019, to Jaylon Johnson, Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess in 2020, and last year Clark Phillips, the Utes defensive backs are making a name for themselves.

Cole Bishop will carry on the tradition this year, and he credits the Utes defensive coaches.

“Coach [Morgan] Scalley helped me a ton throughout the process of becoming a smarter player,” Bishop said. “They are great developers and are able to teach you a lot schematically. They make you smarter football players. They get you to buy in the culture which I think is a part of the reason why we have so many talented DB’s come out.”

Bishop is being projected to go as high as the second round in in the 2024 NFL Draft. It’s his versatility that NFL scouts love. From being a sure tackler, to his ability to play both safety positions and cover receivers and tight ends, Bishop is just a flat out playmaker.

“One of my better attributes, I think, is covering tight ends,” he said. “Covering Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe everyday in practice, it’s a lot easier to cover these other guys. I’ve always loved to be a physical player since I was younger. Being able to go and be an enforcer on the field is something I always took pride in.”

In three seasons at Utah, Bishop had 197 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions.

It’s been helpful for Bishop to go through the draft process with fellow Utes safety Sione Vaki, who is being projected to be drafted in the later rounds.

“That’s my guy,” Bishop said about Vaki. “We hang out everyday pretty much off the field, so being able to play with him in college is awesome. He’s a versatile guy, too. He’s a great athlete and is going to be able to do a lot.”

Bishop doesn’t really care which team drafts him. But to be able to play for his hometown Atlanta Falcons will his good buddy Clark Phillips would be a dream.

“Me and him watch film the other like every day, pretty much when he was at Utah,” Bishop said. “He’s one of my best friends out there, so playing with him was awesome. Obviously, it would be cool to stay close to home. But I mean, you know, wherever you end up is fine.”

