Stefon Diggs addresses brother Trevon's public calls for him to move on from Bills

Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys (left) wants Stefon Diggs out of the Buffalo Bills (right). (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) (Jeff Bottari via Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is aware that his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, wants him to move on to a different team. When asked on Thursday about his brother's public comments, Diggs was amiable but firm.

"I'm not responsible for how other people feel," Diggs said after gathering his thoughts. "Anybody in this room, for that matter — a reporter, a player, even my own brother. I love my brother, and the space that my brother's coming from is my family. If you want to know how he feels, you have to take it up with him."

He said his conversations with his brother are private, but that they haven't talked much about football lately. Trevon Diggs, one of the Cowboys' defensive stars, sustained a season-ending ACL tear during practice in September.

Explaining the unique nature of having a sibling in the NFL, Diggs urged media members to have "a level of integrity" surrounding the issue.

"Tread lightly when you're talking about my family," Diggs said in conclusion.

Trevon Diggs has been calling for his brother to leave Buffalo for a while. Most recently, he said Diggs needed to "Go somewhere safe," when a Bills team reporter was caught talking about the receiver on a hot mic.

But when the Bills' record fell to 5-5 on the season after their loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night, he reiterated his stance via X.

Man 14 Gotta get up outta there 😫😭 — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) November 14, 2023

During the 24-22 loss to the Broncos, Diggs had five targets and three catches for 34 receiving yards. He starting the season with 100-plus receiving yards in five of the Bills' first six games. In the last four games, however, he has been held to under 100 yards.

Trevon Diggs also directed his attention toward Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw two interceptions Monday night. He implied that Allen saw his best performances once Diggs arrived in a 2020 trade.

Let’s not forget, he didn’t start going off till bro got there. — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) November 14, 2023

Diggs' future in Buffalo came into question when missed the start of mandatory minicamp over the summer, citing "family issues." As a result, speculation began to circulate surrounding a heated exchange he had with Allen during a playoff game. Since then, the quarterback and wideout duo have offered each other mutual support.

On Thursday, Diggs said he felt like he squashed any uncertainty during the offseason. He also asserted that he never said he was unhappy in Buffalo.

“When you draw conclusions on stuff I’ve never said, that’s what kind of troubles me because it kind of throws a wrench, it creates chaos where I haven’t created it," Diggs said. "I’ve said the same thing over and over and over. So, when you draw a conclusion as to how I feel in my foreseeable future here, I’ve never said anything but I’m a Buffalo Bill. I give it everything I got, I’m a professional and I treat this game as such.”

The Bills will rely on Diggs throughout this month as they weather a tough schedule in hopes of returning to the AFC playoff conversation.