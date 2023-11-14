Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after loss to Broncos

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) (Bryan Bennett via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills made a staffing change Tuesday morning, just about 12 hours after their 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

The Bills announced that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has been fired, and his interim replacement will be quarterbacks coach Joe Brady.

Dorsey, a former NFL quarterback, has been with the Bills since 2019 when he was hired as quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator just one season later.

This story will be updated.