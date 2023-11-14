Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after loss to Broncos
The Buffalo Bills made a staffing change Tuesday morning, just about 12 hours after their 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night.
The Bills announced that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has been fired, and his interim replacement will be quarterbacks coach Joe Brady.
Dorsey, a former NFL quarterback, has been with the Bills since 2019 when he was hired as quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator just one season later.
