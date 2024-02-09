Bill O'Brien set to leave Ohio State football for head coaching job at Boston College

Bill O’Brien is expected to leave Ohio State only three weeks after he was hired as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to become the next coach at Boston College, a source confirmed Friday.

He will replace Jeff Hafley, who left to become the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator last week.

O’Brien, a 54-year-old native of Massachusetts who was the offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots last year, had been widely perceived as the front-runner in recent days.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator quarterbacks Bill O'Brien stands near quarterback Mac Jones (10) before an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Along with his ties to the Northeast, he has previous head coaching experience with the Houston Texans from 2014-20 and Penn State from 2012-13, leading the Nittany Lions in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal.

The departure leaves a significant hole on Ryan Day's coaching staff at Ohio State as he had intended to turn over play-calling responsibilities to O’Brien, marking a significant shift in his role leading the Buckeyes.

Day has largely called the offense since he arrived as an assistant in 2017 and continued after he was promoted to replace Urban Meyer.

It isn’t immediately clear how O’Brien’s exit might impact those plans. Day considered delegating play-calling to newly promoted offensive coordinator Brian Hartline a year ago, accepting that the demands on head coaches had grown in era of greater roster movement and player compensation through name, image and likeness deals, but ultimately held off on giving up the call sheet by the fall.

A factor in relinquishing them this time around was O’Brien’s vast experience, having called plays for some of the sport's legendary coaches such as Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, as Day acknowledged during a news conference on Wednesday.

The potential for another offensive coordinator to handle play-calling might hinge on the pool of candidates that emerges.

“The key is finding the right guy,” Day said. “Because it's one thing to make that move, but if it's not the right person in the right spot, that doesn't do us any good.”

It’s likely that Day will also need to find another coordinator who can coach the quarterbacks.

O’Brien replaced Corey Dennis, the son-in-law of Meyer who spent the last four seasons as the Buckeyes’ quarterbacks coach. Dennis has since been hired as an analyst at Utah.

Another assistant coaching vacancy had already remained after Day fired special teams coordinator Parker Fleming last month.

He said this week that he is looking at an assistant for the defense or special teams in a search that could last another week.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Bill O'Brien to leave Ohio State for Boston College head coaching job