Report: New OSU offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien likely to become Boston College coach

Bill O'Brien's time as Ohio State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach might end before it ever really began.

According to the Boston Herald, Boston College is close to finalizing a contract with O'Brien to become the Eagles head coach. He would replace Jeff Hafley, the former Ohio State defensive coordinator who left to take that position with the Green Bay Packers.

Heard @BCFootball and Bill O'Brien are down to the minor details. Possible @ACCFootball announcement on Wednesday. @BosHeraldSports. He won't come cheap with a lot of incentives. — Rich Thompson (@richiet400) February 5, 2024

O'Brien is a Boston native. His son Jack has the rare brain condition lissencephaly and has received treatment in the Boston area.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day pursued O'Brien, who was the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator last year, to add an experienced coach to give a boost to a Buckeyes offense that often sputtered last year. O'Brien was hired on Jan. 18.

A source said that O'Brien was at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Monday.

Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien, right, talks with quarterback Christian Hackenberg during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Minneapolis Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

O'Brien was Penn State's head coach in 2012 and '13, taking over in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal that cost legendary coach Joe Paterno his job. O'Brien had success with both fifth-year senior quarterback Matt McGloin in his first year and with freshman Christian Hackenberg in his second season.

O'Brien left to become head coach of the Houston Texans in 2014. After being fired by the Texans in 2020, O'Brien served as offensive coordinator at Alabama for two seasons.

