Ohio State football expected to hire Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator, per reports

Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly reacts during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA coach Chip Kelly is expected to replace Bill O’Brien as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that Kelly, who had been interviewing for coordinator jobs in the NFL, had agreed to join the Buckeyes’ staff.

Kelly is to take over with O’Brien in position to become the next coach at Boston College, the latest spin on the coaching carousel. The Eagles’ opening emerged last week when Jeff Hafley was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

The ties between Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and Kelly span more than two decades. Day was a quarterback at New Hampshire from 1998-2001 while Kelly was the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator, and they later worked together in the NFL.

Kelly twice hired Day as his quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 and San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

This is a developing story.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State to reportedly hire Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator