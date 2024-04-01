Big Ten Notebook: Illinois falls to UConn

On Saturday, March Madness came to an end for the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Big Ten champs took on No.1 UConn and struggled offensively in a 77-52 loss. While they kept things close in the first half, UConn dominated in the final 20 minutes.

The Huskies pulled away in the second half thanks to a 30-0 run. As UConn punched its ticket to the Elite Eight, it recorded a March Madness record tenth straight double-digit victory.

Thank you 🧡💙#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/KXv1mlz6Xr

— Illinois Men’s Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 31, 2024

While the Elite Eight did not go as planned for Illinois, there were a few bright spots. That includes Marcus Domask, who scored a team-high 17 points while adding three rebounds to his resume. The Waupun, Wisconsin native, was the only Fighting Illini who scored more than 10 points.

In this matchup, UConn was able to take advantage of their opportunities close to the basket. They outscored Illinois in the paint 52-20. The Huskies also prevented Illinois from having a lead the entire game an never took the pressure off.

Following their latest win, UConn is only a win away from a chance to defend their title. Their next opponent will be No.4 Alabama, who beat Clemson on Saturday night.

