The big Boston Celtics – Cleveland Cavaliers 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals preview

After defeating the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers have the dubious honor to face off with the Boston Celtics in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals. What do we need to know about both of these ball clubs ahead of Game 1’s tipoff?

The cohosts of the “Celts of the Knight Table” and “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcasts sat down to talk through their thoughts on this second round series in roundtable fashion, as always. There is also a Celtics trivia section to wrap things up after the Cavaliers series has been assessed.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire