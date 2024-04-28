Bengals confirm Dax Hill’s position change after 2024 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals made Dax Hill’s position change official at the 2024 NFL draft, both in how the team navigated its 10 picks and what they said in the aftermath.

Through their picks and the lack of high selections in the secondary, the team confirmed the rotation next year.

And head coach Zac Taylor then confirmed Hill’s move to corner in an interview.

“(Hill) is going to have a chance to go out there and compete in the corner room,” Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “One of the reasons you took him was because of all the various things you’d seen on tape from him. He’s a superb athlete, he’s got great size, and he did a good amount of coverage at Michigan, playing inside covering slots, played some outside. We’ve seen it from him, and we think it’s the best opportunity right now to help our team.

Taylor added: “He’s got flexibility to do it all. We’ve taken a lot of guys that have a lot of flexibility. Those guys really all start outside, and then we shake it all out and they play inside. Just the way it all shakes out, they get opportunities to do both. There’s a lot of flexibility there.”

For his part, Hill has previously said he appreciates the Bengals’ communication on this matter so far and that he’s more than open to the challenge.

The path for Hill has been rocky after sitting for most of his rookie year, taking over in Jessie Bates’ role last year and struggling and now heading into his third season changing positions.

The Bengals signaled this move in free agency by adding Geno Stone and Vonn Bell, with Jordan Battle in the mix, too. Hill will compete on the boundary with DJ Turner and potentially in a slot role, too.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire