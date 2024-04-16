Dax Hill appreciates Bengals’ communication as he faces position shift

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Dax Hill says the team has been very open with him about his positional future next season after additions to the roster.

Hill says that coaches made sure to loop him in on the thought process inside Paycor Stadium during the signings of Vonn Bell and Geno Stone in free agency.

“I appreciate that, just having that conversation before things turned out and just hearing them out on why they did the things they did,” Hill said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Whatever happened, I can’t control that. I’m just going to put my best foot forward … I’m not really stressing out about what’s to come. I’ve been through so much the first two years, it’s nothing that I’m not used to.”

Despite the strong communication, Hill does admit that things are still in flux as spring workouts get underway: “We’ll see how things go, but everything’s kind of just up in the air, we’ll see how things go and just play it from there. Whatever they ask of me, whatever that is, I’m going do it. But I mean, whatever the position that I’ll be in, I’m going to give it my all.”

Hill played just over 100 snaps as a rookie while waiting for a chance to take over for Jessie Bates. He did last year and flashed with solid production, but a transition year for the secondary and communication issues (among notable problems) led to the unit pacing the league in explosive plays permitted.

Next year, Stone and Bell figure to get notable playing time at safety, leaving Hill for a possible transition to corner, where he could serve as the long-term option behind Mike Hilton.

Either way, strong communication and Hill’s willingness to play anywhere has seemingly helped all involved clear the first hurdle of this change.

