Bengals announced contract extension to star wide receiver

A Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver will be with the team a little longer.

>>Joe Mixon says goodbye to Bengals fans after Texans trade becomes official

The team announced Wednesday they extended Ja’Marr Chase’s contract through the 2025 season.

He has played in 45 regular season games for the Bengals, caught 268 passes for 3,717 yards, and 29 touchdowns.

Chase has led the Bengals in each category for the last three seasons.

The contract extension was announced just a day before the 2024 NFL Draft.

He is one of eight players in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in his first three seasons.