Bears tight end Cole Kmet talks about Caleb Williams’ arrival in Chicago

No. 1 NFL draft pick and former USC star Caleb Williams walks into a stacked offensive room with the Chicago Bears. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, now in Chicago, has legitimate weapons: D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett, D’Andre Swift, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. Chicago has never set up a quarterback for as much success as Williams is about to have.

Cole Kmet, who plays tight end for the Bears, talked about Chicago’s new-look offense with Caleb Williams at the center of the conversation:

“It’s exciting,” Kmet told Kay Adams of “Up & Adams” on Tuesday. “We’ve got a lot of young, talented players, and I think for the first time in a long time — I don’t even know if it’s ever happened — we have an infrastructure in place for a high-end, talented rookie quarterback to come in.

“Obviously, Caleb is highly touted. He’s been that way for a long time now. He gets to go in a situation with a lot of veteran, quality, good players and also a really good defense.”

Adams also spoke with Moore, who loves the idea of playing in three-receiver sets with Allen and Odunze. Moore believes defenses will have to take a pick-your-poison approach against the Bears.

“Some more excitement out of it,” Moore told Adams of what he expects this season from Chicago’s receiving crew. “We’ve got people on the field that you can’t just double team or somebody else is going to be open, making it a game for themselves, like the Thursday night game I had. … Any one of us could go off and have a game like that if you put man to man on us.”

