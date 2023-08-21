Bears place safety Adrian Colbert on IR, waive injured TE Jared Pinkney

The Chicago Bears announced a couple of roster moves Monday. They placed veteran safety Adrian Colbert on injured reserve and waived injured tight end Jared Pinkney.

The Bears signed Colbert last November, where he appeared in two games near the end of the 2022 season. Pinkney was signed by Chicago a few weeks ago.

Colbert, a former seventh round pick by the 49ers in 2017, spent time with five different teams before joining the Bears. He spent his first two seasons in San Francisco, where he totaled 58 tackles, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 21 games with 12 starts. He also had stops with the Dolphins (2019), Giants (2020), Browns (2021) and Jets (2021).

Pinkney was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He played in four games for the Los Angeles Rams last season and two games for the Detroit Lions in 2021.

We have placed DB Adrian Colbert on IR and waived/injured TE Jared Pinkney. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 21, 2023

The Bears now have two open roster spots on their 90-man roster heading into the final week of the preseason, where they’ll soon have to narrow it down to 53 players on Aug. 29.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire