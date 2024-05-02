BCHS takes first place in home dual showdown with Hettinger County

May 2—BOWMAN COUNTY — The Bulldogs thrashed the Huskies at home on May 1 with a score of 86-23 on the boys side and 112.17-27.83 in the ladies' meet. Both squads saw a few state-qualifying marks during the meet, which served as a tune-up while the 2024 track and field season races towards its finale.

BCHS took the top-three spots in the 100m, 200m, and 400m dashes for the boys, with Bohden Duffield taking the 100m event with a time of 11.83 and Nathan Dix finishing at 11.92 and Roman Fossum rounding out the field, while Quin Andrews almost qualified for state with a 13.17 and Adyson Gerbig ending up at 13.29 and Charlee Blaser in at third. For the 200m dash, Andrews qualified for state with a blue-ribbon 26.79 and Adyson Gerbig ranked second at 27.13 with Sophia Headley ending up in third, while in the boys event Dix was just-outside of qualification with a top-time of 23.88 and Bohden Duffield was in second at 24.03 while Brayden Williams took third. In the 400m dash, Taylor Wanner qualified for state with a 51.19 performance and first place with Jonah Njos earning a second-place 53.35 and Bishop Duffield finishing with the bronze ribbon, while Jaci Fischer took first in 1:03.67, HCHS's Sophie Olsonawski taking second in 1:04.2 and Julie Sarsland in the top-three for the Bulldogs in the same event.

Bowman County's Thomas Bowman earned first in the 800m run/dash in 2:09.28 and Matt Huether was second for the Huskies at 2:10.08, while Gabe Sarsland earned third for BCHS. In the girls 800m event, Fischer also took home first place with a 2:23.03 to qualify for state along with Olsonawski's 2:25.67, with Landyn Gerbig ending up in the top-three for BCHS.

The 1600m run saw the 'Dawgs take all three spots on the boys side through Gavin Lambourn's state-qualifying run of 4:34.36, while Gabe Sarsland and Warner Bowman took second and third, respectively, and Anna Sarsland was first for the girls and BCHS at 5:50.44.

Kyle Brosz took first in the 110m hurdles and Padyn Pauley took first in the rarely-run 200m hurdles for the Bulldogs, with Hettinger County's Mark Fitterer qualifying for state in a number-one-time of 46.07 in the 300m. For the girls hurdles, Sophia Headley nailed down first for Bowman County in 16.96 for the 100m event with Emersyn Hlebechuk and Raegen Honeyman rounding out the top-three and Raegen's sister Jordyn Honeyman finished first in a time of 53.67 seconds with Kallie Dinius and her teammate Meadow Olsonawski of Hettinger County earning the second and third spots.

The Bowman 4x100m relay team of Gabriel Burke, Cansas Duffield, Pauley and Paxton Jahner took first with a 49.79 effort and Livia Bowman, Addie Umbreit, Chloe Haar and Charlee Blaser won for the girls with a 54.75 mark. The girls BCHS squad of Blaser, Haydn Hlebechuk, Gretchyn Eagon and Marlie Allerdings won the 4x200m relay event in 2:00.46 and in the boys 4x400m relay, Tallen Binstock teamed up with fellow Huskies Eli Nasset, William Grist and Rowan Prescott for a first-place with female teammates Sophie Olsonawski, Kara Roll, Carly Wolf and Kallie Dinius winning the ladies event at 4:42.15.

Tallen Binstock won the javelin for HCHS with a 145'8" mark, with teammates Fitterer and Mike Greff ended up going second and third, respectively, while Brosz won the high-jump for the Bulldogs with a 5'6" leap and the Duffields finished 1-2 in the long-jump with marks of 21' and 20'8" for a bang-bang finish with Dix just behind them at 20'4". The triple-jump also was a Duffield affair, as Bohden took first with a 41'5" effort — just-off the state qualifying mark of 41'6" — and Bishop wound up with a 40'6" leap with Williams coming in third.

In the girls field events, BCHS's Abigail Sonnabend took first in the shot-put at 33'4" mark while teammates Fiona Holocek and Havyn Quintanilla rounded out the top-three, and Arianna Johnson won the discus for the 'Dawgs with a 96'3" throw and Abigail Sonnabend finished second with HCHS's Samantha Greff in third.

Hettinger County also earned the top-two spots in the javelin with Greff's 104'4" mark taking top-honors and Alexia Shaible ending up second with Bowman's Reese Ridl in third.

The high-jump was won by Addie Umbreit of BCHS with Hadyn Hlebechuk taking second and Hettinger County's Meadow Olsonawski earning third — with marks of 4'6", 4'4" and 4', respectively — and Julie Sarsland took home the blue-ribbon for Bowman at 9-feet-even in the pole-vault.

Sophia Headley again qualified for state with a 16'9" mark with Adyson Gerbig also a qualifier at 16'5.5" and Addie Umbreit rounded out the top-three, while in the triple-jump Umbreit also was the big-winner with a 33'1" leap and Hettinger County's Jaycia Thomas was in second with a 31'5" mark, while Jordyn Honeyman finished off the event at number-three.

For more information about track & field in North Dakota, please visit the website at

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/NorthDakota/

, and for updates on Class B athletics just keep reading The Dickinson Press.