Advertisement

2024 NFL schedule: Everything you need to know about this season's slate of games

yahoo sports staff
132

The NFL's full regular-season schedule was announced Wednesday and it got the usual over-the-top coverage from broadcasters, including the league's network and ESPN2. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 season.

Full NFL schedule: Every single game that will be played in 2024

The top 10 must-watch games of the regular season

Holiday games: Cowboys to host Giants on Thanksgiving, plus first-ever contests on Netflix

Chargers drop another creative schedule release video

How did the NFL do with its matchups for Amazon, ESPN+, Netflix and Peacock?

Cowboys, 49ers, Jets to have 6 prime-time games each this season

Late May to early June: OTAs and mandatory minicamps

July 17: Franchise tag deadline

Mid-to-late July: Training camps open

August: Preseason

Nov. 5: Trade deadline

Feb. 9, 2025: Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER45 updates
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Get out your magnifying glass.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    How does the NFL schedule get made? 'This is our Christmas'

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lewis Hamilton helps Broncos announce 2024 schedule

    The Broncos owner and F1 legend made a meal out of the 2024 schedule.

  • Sean Leahy

    Cowboys, 49ers, Jets to have 6 prime-time games each this season

    The 2024 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night, and get ready for a lot of Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers and Brock Purdy in prime time this fall.

    The Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets lead the way with six prime-time games each across ESPN, Amazon Prime Video and NBC this season.

    The Cowboys will be on "Sunday Night Football" three times throughout the season. They'll host the New York Giants in their annual Thanksgiving game, too. The 49ers, who will host the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 8, will host the Jets to open the season on "Monday Night Football" in Week 1. They'll also close out "Monday Night Football" in Week 17. The Jets are split evenly among the three networks in prime-time slots.

    There are nine teams in the league with five prime-time games each this season. Four teams — the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals — will appear in just a single prime time game. The Cardinals' game is an ESPN+ exclusive.

    The Carolina Panthers are the only team in the league that didn't get a prime-time game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Panthers are odd man out

    The Carolina Panthers are the only NFL team without a prime-time game this season — maybe they can paint a better picture next year.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Full NFL schedule: Every single game that will be played in 2024

    Want to know when every single game of the 2024 season will be played? We've got you covered right here.

  • Jack Baer

    Chargers drop another creative schedule release video, with a dig at Harrison Butker's commencement address

    No one out-tries the Los Angeles Chargers on NFL schedule release day, and the team lived up to its reputation on Wednesday.

    After two years of the most disrespectful anime trailers you will ever see, the Chargers went in a different direction for 2024. They used a Sims-style animation to hurl jokes and references at their future opponents, and it is a delightful few minutes.

  • Frank Schwab

    How did the NFL do with its matchups for Amazon, ESPN+, Netflix and Peacock?

    The NFL has many mouths to feed when it comes to their broadcasting partners and the regular season schedule. And it's not just the traditional networks anymore.

    Netflix has entered the fray with a pair of Christmas games. The NFL announced that partnership, which will include Christmas games the next three years on Netflix, on Wednesday. Peacock, NBC's streaming service, had a regular season game and a playoff game last season. The playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs set a record as the largest streamed event in U.S. history. ESPN+ also got a game last season, when the Atlanta Falcons played the Jacksonville Jaguars in London during Week 4, and was given another exclusive game this season.

    The NFL has many broadcast partners including its own NFL Network to satisfy with quality matchups, and a lot of subscriptions for fans if they want all the games. Here's how the NFL handled handing out matchups to the streaming services this season.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chicago Bears go back to school for 2024 schedule release

  • Liz Roscher

    Cowboys to host Giants on Thanksgiving, holiday games feature first-ever contests on Netflix

    Get out your calendars, NFL fans. It's time to make some holiday plans.

    It doesn't matter that it's only May. The NFL released the full schedule of holiday games for the 2024 season on Wednesday night.

    Old traditions, like the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions playing on Thanksgiving, continue to endure, but the offerings have expanded in recent years to include games on Black Friday and Christmas Day.

    Check out all the holiday games here.

  • Jori Epstein

    We think you should...watch this schedule release video

  • Jori Epstein

    Fan of great QB matchups? Chiefs' schedule is full of them.

    FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. The NFL announced Monday, May 13, that the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5. The game is a rematch of the AFC championship game in January, which the Chiefs won 17-10 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

    Week 1: Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson

    Week 2: Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow

    Weeks 4, 14: Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert

    Week 11: Mahomes vs. Josh Allen

    Week 16: Mahomes vs. CJ Stroud

    + Super Bowl rematch vs. Niners Week 7.

  • Frank Schwab

    NFL schedule release: The top 10 must watch games of the regular season

    In about four months, we get NFL regular-season games back in our lives. And now we know who is playing who, and when.

    The NFL released its 18-week regular-season schedule on Wednesday. There are 272 games now on the calendar. Not all of them are equal.

    Here are the 10 (well, actually 11) best games on the schedule for the 2024 regular season.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    How do you say NFL schedule in Simlish? Nice job, Chargers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Titans bring back an old friend to announce their schedule

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Rams take their NFL schedule for a ride

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Sunday Night Football schedule is here

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs, Jets, 49ers and Cowboys rule prime time

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The wait is almost over...

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Who's hungry...for the NFL schedule release?

    The Chargers, as always, had some fun before tonight's official schedule release, posting their opponents as Pop-Tarts on X.

    The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot might like a word.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kirk Cousins marvels at 'unbelievable' excitement around NFL schedule release

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Giving thanks for Bears-Lions

    The Chicago Tribune's Colleen Kane reports that Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will face off on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) this year at Ford Field. The Bears and Lions last met on Thanksgiving in 2021.

  • Danica Creahan

    How to watch the NFL schedule release

    With the NFL Draft settled, it’s time for one last major event in the NFL offseason: the 2024 NFL schedule reveal. After a lot of suspense surrounding the official date that the league will drop the full 2024-25 NFL season schedule, it has finally been confirmed. The NFL schedule reveal is happening tonight, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET. While each network gets to tease a game or two from the season that their channel(s) will be broadcasting, you can catch the complete schedule reveal on NFL Network and ESPN2 this evening. Here’s everything you need to know about ways to watch the 2024 NFL schedule reveal.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Which NFL teams will have the best schedule announcement videos this year? Atlanta got off to a good start with this one.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, Caleb Williams will begin his career against the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 1, before heading to Houston to face the Texans in Week 2 and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    After a long, four-hour wait, we finally know which games we'll be unwrapping on Netflix's Christmas Day broadcast: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    How NFL players view schedule release day

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    When will we see No 1. pick Caleb Williams this season?

  • The wait is almost over...

  • Frank Schwab

    'Hard Knocks' extending to offseason access, and will feature the Giants

    "Hard Knocks" has become a staple for its training camp seasons, and it has added in-season versions of the show the past couple years.

    Now an interesting wrinkle to the series: offseason access.

    HBO announced that "Hard Knocks, Offseason with the New York Giants" will debut on July 2 on Max, the network's streaming service. Presumably that will feature an inside look at the team's approach to the scouting combine, free agency and the NFL Draft.

    Read more here.

  • Liz Roscher, Frank Schwab

    Netflix is the new home for Christmas games

    Netflix is taking a big, big step into the world of live sports. The streaming company announced Wednesday that they will be airing both NFL games scheduled on Christmas Day. No teams have been announced yet.

    Netflix will broadcast NFL games on Christmas not just in 2024, but 2025 and 2026 as well.

    Netflix hosted the popular “Quarterback" reality series in 2023. That served as a way to start a partnership between the league and the streaming service.

    The NFL has moved to put more games on streaming services, most notably giving the Thursday night package to Amazon Prime Video. Last year the NFL announced Peacock, an NBC streaming service, would broadcast a playoff game. Peacock got the Kansas City Chiefs' wild-card round win over the Miami Dolphins in January.

    It's another revenue stream for the NFL, and Netflix is signing up for three years of NFL games on Christmas.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Schedule release day is finally here

  • Sean Leahy

    NFL reveals full 2024 international schedule

    We already knew the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will be heading to São Paulo, Brazil on Friday night of Week 1, but Wednesday the NFL released the rest of its 2024 international schedule.

    There will be three games in London, England this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will see the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 6 and the Chicago Bears vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars one week later on Sunday, Oct. 13.

    The lone game at Wembley Stadium will have the Jaguars taking on the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 20. This will be the second time the Jaguars will have back-to-back games in the U.K. — their 12th and 13th games in London.

    In the final international NFL game of the season will pit the New York Giants against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jason Kelce joins 'Monday Night Football' crew

    Jason Kelce is officially joining ESPN as an analyst, the network announced on Tuesday.

    It's a multi-year agreement for Kelce, who retired in March after 13 years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. He will join "Monday Night Countdown" in the buildup to "Monday Night Football" during the 2024 season, and the wild card and divisional round playoff games.

    Kelce, 36, will also join ESPN's Super Bowl studio coverage, which will include Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles when the network airs the game.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Frank Schwab

    Tom Brady's announcing debut will be Cowboys at Browns in Week 1

    It's rare for an NFL game — and a good matchup at that — to be overshadowed by who is in the broadcasting booth.

    The NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday, but one of the biggest games has been released early. Fox said its late Sunday game in Week 1 will be the Dallas Cowboys at the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    More notable than the game itself is it will mark Tom Brady's debut on Fox. The all-time great quarterback signed a monster 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox and will be the network's lead color commentator.

    The Brady component of the Cowboys-Browns game is notable enough that the NFL allowed its network partner to announce that game Monday, two days before the rest of the schedule.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    49ers set for Chiefs rematch in Week 7: Report

    According to Cam Inman of the Mercury News, the San Francisco 49ers will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on October 20 at Levi's Stadium. And if that wasn't enough, Tom Brady will be in the booth for Fox Sports.

    Already on the schedule is the 49ers' opening-week game against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sept. 9.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Falcons vs. Steelers in Week 1?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 15, CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET

    So where are the defending Super Bowl champions heading after their season-opener against the Ravens? Back home to face the Cincinnati Bengals, of course! The Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow rivalry will start its newest chapter at 4:25 p.m. ET on Week 2.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Week 2: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, Sept. 12, Amazon Prime, 8:15 p.m. ET

    Amazon Prime is getting a barnburner of a game to kick off its 2024 Thursday Night Football schedule.

    The problem with Thursday night NFL games, no matter the network or streaming service, has been the matchups generally feel like throwaways. The NFL has to satisfy network partners that have games Sunday afternoon, and Sunday and Monday nights, and there hasn't always been a lot left over for Thursday nights.

    Amazon Prime Video didn't get a great schedule of games in 2022. It was a little better in 2023, but 2024 is starting with a fantastic game.

    The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet up in Week 2 for the first Thursday night game on the Prime Video package this season. The first Thursday night game, between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, will be on NBC.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Week 1: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers, Sept. 9, ESPN, 8:20 p.m. ET

    A year after the Jets' Monday Night Football season opener turned ugly after Aaron Rodgers sustained a season-ending injury, they're trying it again. For the second year in a row, the Jets are getting the coveted Monday Night Football slot on Week 1, when they'll face the Niners.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, Sept. 8, Fox, 4:25 p.m. ET

    The Cowboys, who are expected to be among the frontrunners for most prime-time spots, will be on the road in the afternoon against the Browns. This game will be Tom Brady's debut as a color commentator for Fox.

  • Liz Roscher

    Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 6, in São Paulo, Brazil, Peacock

    The league's first game in Brazil features two playoff teams. It'll also be the NFL's first Friday opener for teams since 1970.

    "We're looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo," said Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy via the team website. "We're excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago, and we're proud to be part of the league's continued global growth."

    The Packers have played outside of the United States several times, though most have been preseason games. They've played two preseason games in Canada (1997 in Toronto, 2019 in Winnipeg), and one in Tokyo in 1998. They've played only one regular-season game on foreign soil: the 2022 contest against the New York Giants in London, which they lost 27-22.

    There will be four other international games during the 2024 NFL season, though we only know the home teams for those contests. The Carolina Panthers will be the home team for a game played in Munich. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will both be home teams for games in London, as will the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will be playing their 12th London game since 2013.

  • Frank Schwab

    NFL schedule release: Chiefs to host Ravens in 2024 season opener

    At the end of the upcoming season, the 59th Super Bowl will be played. No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row.

    The overwhelming story of the 2024 NFL season will be the Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of history. The Chiefs won each of the past two Super Bowls, and are looking to be the first team ever to win a third in a row.

    Before fast forwarding to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next February, there's a regular season to be played. And it starts in Kansas City on Thursday night, Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs' opponent for the traditional opener for the reigning Super Bowl champs will be Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Week 1: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 5, NBC, 8 p.m. ET

    It's a rematch of last season's AFC championship game, where the Chiefs prevailed en route to winning their second straight Super Bowl title. Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes is as good as it gets. So why not an early encore?