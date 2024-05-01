Austria coach Ralf Rangnick gives instructions during the International soccer match between Austria and Germany at Ernst Happel Stadium. Bayern don't expect agreement with Rangnick before second Madrid game. Christian Charisius/dpa

Bayern Munich bosses are not expecting to reach an agreement with potential new coach Ralf Rangnick before the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Board member for sport Max Eberl said after the 2-2 draw in Tuesday's first leg that the club is working "quietly in the background" and will reveal Thomas Tuchel's replacement "at some point."

Asked whether the announcement would come before the second game against Madrid on May 8, Eber said: "I dont't think so."

Tuchel will leave Bayern this summer and Rangnick is the top candidate to take the job after Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann decided to stay with new Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and Germany respectively.

"We are in good talks with Ralf, but now we have to wait a few days to see if it will finally go through," Bayern president Herbert Hainer told broadcasters Sky.

"But I don't think it will be too long before we know which direction we're going to take."