Bayern in advanced talks with Burnley over Kompany

Vincent Kompany has been Burnley manager since June 2022 [PA Media]

Bayern Munich are in advanced talks with Burnley over the shock appointment of Vincent Kompany as their new coach.

The Bundesliga side believe Kompany wants to join them and the two clubs are aiming to agree on a compensation fee.

It is believed Kompany, 38, would take his Clarets backroom staff with him to Munich, including former Wales international Craig Bellamy.

Bayern have struggled to find a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, whose exit was confirmed last week after initially being announced in February.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, Germany chief Julian Nagelsmann and current Austria coach Ralf Rangnick have all turned down the job.

Talks about persuading Tuchel to stay on failed to reach a positive conclusion, leaving Bayern with a problem.

Kompany has built a decent reputation in his time at Anderlecht and Burnley, although the Clarets' relegation following lofty pre-season expectations has not reflected well on the Belgian.

He speaks German, having played in the Bundesliga for Hamburg.

Kompany signed a five-year contract extension at Burnley in 2023 but refused to answer questions about his future after Sunday's home defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Kompany, a four-time Premier League winner as a player with Manchester City, became Burnley manager in June 2022 in his first managerial role in England, having previously been in charge of Anderlecht.

Burnley minority shareholder and former NFL player JJ Watt posted a cryptic message on X on Wednesday night, saying: "People often ask if European football ownership helps fill the adrenaline void from playing...

"There are definitely days."

A move to Bayern 'too enticing' - analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport football news reporter

Kompany, who has always spoken about the Burnley project, signed a contract last May committing him to the club until 2028. But a move to Bayern - one of the most prestigious clubs in the world - looks to have proven too enticing.

The Bundesliga giants clearly have not been put off by Burnley's relegation and he seems to fit the profile of a head coach who plays a possession-based game.

Kompany will have the task of winning back the Bundesliga title from Bayer Leverkusen and looking to add the first pieces of silverware to the mantelpieces of England internationals Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

Burnley, meanwhile, will now turn their attentions to a successor with Steve Cooper and David Moyes available, while Coventry boss Mark Robins has also previously been linked with the club.