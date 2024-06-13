NBA draft prospect Terrence Shannon found not guilty of sexual assault, cleared of all charges

Shannon, who was charged with rape and sexual battery, will now proceed with the pre-Draft process ahead of the NBA Draft on June 26

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. eyes a free throw during an NCAA Sweet Sixteen game against Iowa State on March 28, 2024, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Content warning: This article contains depictions of alleged sexual assault.

Former Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has been found not guilty of sexual assault by a Kansas jury on Thursday, and was cleared of all charges. The verdict opens a pathway for Shannon, a draft prospect for the NBA, to proceed with the pre-draft process ahead of the NBA Draft on June 26.

Shannon was charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery, stemming from an incident in a bar near University of Kansas' campus last September. Shannon was in town for the Jayhawks' football game against Illinois. The woman, who accused Shannon of groping and sexually assaulting her, reported the incident to the police the next day and underwent a sexual assault examination kit, but not enough DNA evidence was present for comparison.

In January, Shannon was indefinitely suspended by Illinois in the wake of the charges, but later received a temporary restraining order from a judge that allowed him to play. The 23-year-old guard was greeted with boos and chants related to the charges throughout the season.

Shannon helped lead the Illini to an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, but he and the team kept quiet about the legal case throughout March. Shannon also addressed the allegations at the NBA Draft Combine, acknowledging that they were "serious," but has repeatedly denied the allegations since charges were filed.

Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek has Shannon going No. 31 overall, the first in the second round, in her latest mock draft.

