Baseball: Eastlake 3, Montgomery 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CIF Baseball Series at Petco Park continues, marquee matchup featuring Eastlake taking on Montgomery!

This game would be tied at one-a-piece for a while, but in the 6th inning Eastlake ignites the flame at the plate. Eastlake’s Angel Laya livens things up with a hard triple, and next up it would be Noah Libed with the shallow hit bringing in the go-ahead run.

Eastlake would go on to win, the final 3-1.

