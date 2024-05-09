BASEBALL: Cougars 1-hit Lancers in 4-0 victory

May 8—EDINBURGH — South Decatur got another strong pitching performance and the end result was a 4-0 win at Edinburgh.

South's JP Scudder pitched six innings, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out 11 Lancers. Corey Nugent pitched one inning, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out one.

In the top of the second inning, JP Scudder drew a walk, stole second and went to third on a passed ball. With one out, Grady Scudder walked and Jaylynn McMurray entered as the courtesy runner.

With two outs, McMurray stole second base. JP Scudder scored on another passed ball, moving McMurray to third base. Drake Scaggs was issued a walk and he stole second to put Cougars on second and third. Rylan Sessions doubled to centerfield to score two more runs and give South a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Nugent reached on an error with one out and went to second on that error. Nugent then stole third base and Colby Rathburn drove in Nugent with a sacrifice fly to make the final margin 4-0.

Offensively, the Cougars had just three hits — a single and double by Sessions and single by Devin Pate.

Greensburg

GREENSBURG — Five runs in the top of the seventh inning allowed visiting East Central to rally from a 5-1 deficit to a 6-5 win over Greensburg.

Greensburg led 5-0 through five innings.

In the bottom of the first inning, Caleb Greiwe led off with a single to left field. With one out, Leland Workman doubled to left to push Greiwe to third base. Luke Hoeing was inserted as the courtesy runner for Greiwe. With two outs, Lance Coy lined a single to left field to score Hoeing with the first run of the game. Workman scored from third base to make it 2-0.

Greensburg added to the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Ethan Smith drew a lead-off walk. An error allowed Smith to move up to second base. With one out, Cy Miller tripled to left field to score Smith and give the Pirates a 3-0 lead.

Workman's ground out scored Miller to put the Pirates in front 4-0 through two innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, Greiwe singled to start the inning for Greensburg. Miller hit into a fielder's choice with Greiwe out at second base. Workman's single to center field moved Miller to third. Miller scored the Workman steal attempt to make it 5-0 after five innings.

East Central scored one run in the top of the sixth. The Trojans then scored five runs on four hits and three walks to take the lead 6-5 in the top of the seventh.

The Pirates got two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh, but could not push across a run.

Greensburg had 10 hits in the game. Coy, Workman (double) and Greiwe all had two hits. Justin Adkins had a double and Cy Miller a triple. Bryson Kelso and Chase Tekulve both singled for the Pirates.

Greiwe and Tekulve pitched for the Pirates.

North Decatur

LAWRENCEBURG — The host Tigers scored in each of the first three innings en route to a 15-0 win over North Decatur.

Lawrenceburg had 16 hits in the game, led by doubles off the bat of Izzo and Chase. Davidson had three singles and two RBIs for Lawrenceburg.

North was limited to one hit, a single by Kamdenn McKinney.

Xander Jones, Brayden Murray and Eli Trenkamp all pitched for North.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.