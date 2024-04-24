Is there bad blood between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat?

Is there bad blood between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat? The two Eastern Conference rivals have been going at it in the postseason for years now in recent NBA history. And they have done so ever since LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were battling Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce for supremacy in the East.

Chippy play was the hallmark of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals that saw the Heat beat the Celtics. And in Game 1 of their 2024 first round series, some questionable plays by Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo has revived chatter on Miami’s hyperphysical playing style.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “The Big Three NBA” podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis, took a closer look on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire