Back to Orlando for Game 6 of Cavs vs. Magic playoff series

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — It is back to Orlando for Game 6 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic playoff series. The Cavaliers can close out the Orlando Magic on Friday night with a win at the Kia Center in Orlando.

The home teams have won all of the games so far in this series and the Cavaliers hope to change that Friday night. But they may have to do it without one of their starters.

Jarrett Allen is still bothered by his bruised ribs and was not a participant at practice Thursday. He suffered the injury in Saturday’s loss to the Magic.

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Allen would give it a go on Friday if he is able to.

The Cavs did not have Allen for Game 5 and they were able to hold off the Orlando Magic, thanks in large part to Evan Mobley, who came up big for the Wine and Gold.

The Cavs have not been close to winning at the Kia Center in the postseason, losing game 3, 121-83 and 112-89 in game 4.

Once again, the Cavs have to take the magic out of the game early and J.B. Bickerstaff knows what’s coming Friday.

The Cavaliers have yet to shoot well in this series, game 5 was one of their best shooting nights of the series as they shot 43% from the floor, and 35% from three-point range.

Game 6 starts Friday at 7 p.m. The Cavs will play on Sunday, regardless of the Game 6 outcome.

If they lose, it will be Game 7 at home. If they win, it will be game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Boston.

