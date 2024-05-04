Breaking down what Auburn football has lost, gained through the transfer portal

AUBURN — Auburn football isn't done making moves in the transfer portal — former San Jose State cornerback Jayvion Cole is expected to visit from May 7-9 — but at this point in the offseason, any additions will likely come along the margins of the roster.

The transfer haul, at this point, features 20 departures and 13 additions. Six of those exits and four of those newcomers have come in the spring portal window, which opened April 16.

Here's a by-the-numbers look at what Auburn has gained and lost:

Quarterback

Gained: N/A

Lost: 14 completions, 145 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions

The Tigers went out and added a player who played quarterback last season — Cal transfer Sam Jackson V — but the plan is for him to play receiver on the Plains. For that reason, his passing stats from last season are not going to be counted. Auburn's one loss at QB this offseason was Robby Ashford, who also contributed 217 rushing yards and five TDs on 46 attempts.

GETTING BETTER: Where has Auburn improved most this offseason? Positions that stand out

LOOKING AROUND: Biggest remaining needs for Auburn as spring portal window closes

Running back

Gained: N/A

Lost: N/A

Similar to QB, the Tigers didn't have any of their top four running backs leave via the portal; Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, Jeremiah Cobb and Brian Battie are all set to return for another season alongside one another. Hunter is the expected starter, but all four options bring value. Figuring out a way to get the ball in each of their hands will be difficult for the coaching staff.

Wide receiver

Gained: 123 receptions, 1,550 yards and 11 touchdowns

Lost: 62 receptions, 839 yards and five touchdowns

Auburn has lost six receivers to the portal this offseason and added three. The majority of the lost production comes from Ja'Varrius Johnson and Jay Fair, a pairing that combined for 50 receptions, 671 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. The entire gained production comes from Penn State transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith and former Georgia State standout Robert Lewis.

Tight end

Gained: Four receptions, 27 yards

Lost: Three receptions, 21 yards

It was a one-for-one trade at tight end in the portal this offseason, with sixth-year veteran Tyler Fromm exiting and sophomore Rico Walker from Maryland entering. Walker was rated by the 247Sports Composite as a four-star athlete in the Class of 2023, tabbed as the No. 234 player in the cycle.

Offensive line

Gained: 437 snaps

Lost: N/A

There wasn't outgoing any movement along the offensive line. The Tigers have 15 scholarship offensive linemen on the roster, with 11 returning from a season ago. Percy Lewis is the lone transfer addition (Mississippi State), and he's paired with other newcomers Seth Wilfred (JUCO), DeAndre Carter (freshman) and Favour Edwin (freshman).

Defensive line

Gained: 77 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 2 sacks

Lost: N/A

Auburn lost three defensive linemen to the portal — Wilky Denaud, Enyce Sledge and Stephen Johnson — but none of them recorded a stat last season. With key contributors Marcus Harris and Justin Rogers moving on to the NFL and Mosiah Nasili-Kite and Lawrence Johnson running out of eligibility, the Tigers went out and made four additions to the defensive front in Trill Carter (Texas), Gage Keys (Kansas), Philip Blidi (Indiana) and Isaiah Raikes (Texas A&M).

Buck linebacker (pass rusher)

Gained: 44 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks

Lost: 5 tackles

The addition of Arkansas State transfer Keyron Crawford could prove pivotal for Auburn. His 39 pressures would've led the Tigers last season, per Pro Football Focus, and he's not going to be tasked with being the No. 1 pass rusher; Jalen McLeod has that spot taken care of.

Linebacker

Gained: 61 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, one INT

Lost: 47 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, two sacks

The Tigers lost one of their main four linebackers from a season ago in Cam Riley, who originally left for NC State but has now reopened his recruitment. They also saw Wesley Steiner exit. In their place, Auburn went out and landed Duke transfer Dorian Mausi Jr.

Cornerback

Gained: N/A

Lost: 47 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs,

Alabama transfer Antonio Kite didn't log a stat last season, but he was added to the roster via the portal. Boundary cornerbacks Austin Ausberry, Colton Hood and JD Rhym departed this offseason, as well as Donovan Kaufman, who played a lot in the nickel, but his stats are recorded in this section.

Safety

Gained: 38 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, three INTs, seven pass deflections

Lost: 2 tackles

Another one-for-one swap saw the Tigers adding Texas transfer Jerrin Thompson and lose former junior-college standout Marquise Gilbert. Thompson brings four seasons of experience with him to Auburn, as well as a game played in the College Football Playoff.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football: What the Tigers have lost, gained in transfer portal