Aston Villa’s European dream finally dies in defeat by Olympiacos

Ayoub El Kaabi's goal put Villa three goals behind on aggregate - AP/Yorgos Karahalis

Aston Villa’s European dream is finally over and not even the serial trophy winner Unai Emery could rescue their hopes of silverware on this occasion.

Villa were the last Premier League team standing but their wait to reach a showpiece final will extend beyond 43 years after defeat in the port city of Piraeus.

Their European excursions have proved an uplifting experience, yet this was their 58th game of the season and it always felt like a hurdle too significant for Emery’s injury-ravaged squad to overcome.

Lethargic and devoid of spark, the damage from last week’s first leg was ultimately irreparable. Even with their inspirational goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez returning from injury, Villa were second best and never looked capable of pulling off a huge upset.

Despite the disappointment of a semi-final exit, there is so much room for optimism for the future. Last season Villa were in danger of dropping into the Championship under Steven Gerrard. Now they are in contention for a place in next season’s Champions League under Emery, their brilliant Basque coach.

Victory over Liverpool at Villa Park on Monday night will be enough to secure a place in the competition.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, have reached their first ever European final and will face Fiorentina in Athens later this month.

Unai Emery’s European dream finally dies: As it happened

10:27 PM BST

John McGinn speaking to TNT

"This has been a huge learning curve for us"



John McGinn shares his post-match views with @Becky_Ives_ 💭#UECL | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Z73AZxnAaR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 9, 2024

10:26 PM BST

Alan Hutton on TNT

“The first leg wasn’t good enough from Villa, they knew being at home for the first leg they had to put on a performance and they didn’t do that. “It’s such a shame, I’m so disappointed for them, but it’s not all doom and gloom - there’s some big things ahead for them.”

10:20 PM BST

Olympiacos are Conference League finalists

10:17 PM BST

Contrast of emotions

Ecstasy...

Olympiacos will play Fiorentina in the Conference League final - Zac Goodwin/PA

And agony...

Aston Villa are out of the Conference League - Thanassis Stavrakis/AP

10:13 PM BST

Peter Crouch on TNT

“Olympiakos have so much creativity, you can see how well coached they are. “They’ve got so many plusses, why can’t they go on and win it? “There’s so many games in this competition, so any team that gets into the final and still does well domestically - its a credit to any side.”

10:12 PM BST

Olympiacos celebrate

Olympiacos celebrate their first ever European final - Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

It is party time in Greece tonight for the hosts - Zac Goodwin/PA

10:09 PM BST

Back to the league

After their European journey was ended tonight, Aston Villa must now turn their attentions to the league. They currently sit in fourth, seven points ahead of Tottenham having played a game more. Aston Villa are next in action on Monday night, when they host Liverpool/

10:06 PM BST

El Kaabi on fire

Ayoub El Kaabi dominated Aston Villa across both legs, scoring a hat-trick in the first leg and then scoring a double tonight.

10:04 PM BST

Your reaction

Andrew Marshall : “Let’s face it, under Gerrard 18 months ago Villa were looking at Championship football. Under Emery, they are looking at the Champions League. Disappointing that a great season is petering out, with so many injuries and a bare trophy cupboard. However, a great season considering where Villa were quite recently.”

AM Cash : “An unfortunate end. But Villa have had a good season. I wonder if they will now not make it into the CL.”

John Argolid: “Olympiacos Squad 120 million. Aston Villa 650 million. Greek passion and heart is priceless.”

10:01 PM BST

Into the final

The Conference League final will be the first European final Olympiacos will have played in.

For the first time in the club's 99-year history, Olympiacos have reached the final of a major European competition. 🇬🇷



No Greek side has EVER won a major European trophy…#UECL pic.twitter.com/FewsQ7UVDT — Squawka (@Squawka) May 9, 2024

09:56 PM BST

Full time

That is it. Olympiacos have won 2-0 tonight and 6-2 on aggregate. They are through to the Europa Conference League final, where they will play Fiorentina.

FT: Olympiacos 2-0 Aston Villa (6-2)



Olympiacos reach a European final for the FIRST TIME in their history✨



Britain's last hope in Europe this season have been knocked out ❌#UECL | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/EQjnSxKvC7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 9, 2024

09:55 PM BST

90+3 mins: Olympiacos 2 Aston Villa 0 (6-2 agg)

That is a great back-pedaling saved from Tzolakis to deny Watkins with a diving header.

09:52 PM BST

90 mins: Olympiacos 2 Aston Villa 0 (6-2 agg)

There will be four added minutes. Aston Villa’s European journey this season is coming to an end.

09:51 PM BST

89 mins: Olympiacos 2 Aston Villa 0 (6-2 agg)

Aston Villa have a corner. It is flicked on at the near post but Olympiacos clear their lines.

09:48 PM BST

86 mins: Olympiacos 2 Aston Villa 0 (6-2 agg)

Triple Aston Villa change:

ON Kellyman, Kesler-Hayden, Munroe

OFF Cash, Bailey, Digne

09:43 PM BST

GOAL! El Kaabi scores his fifth goal of tie

The longer the check the more you thought it was going to be given. Konsa in the middle was playing El Kaabi onside and he gets his fifth goal across the two legs. Olympiacos are going to be playing Fiorentina in the final.

It took an age for VAR to award it, but it's confirmed ✅



Villa's hope of a comeback completely diminished by Ayoub El Kaabi ❌#UECL | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/GhSOXQHa8r — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 9, 2024

09:42 PM BST

Still checking

This is taking quite a while and it looks like El Kaabi might be onside...

Customary long VAR check - Zac Goodwin/PA

09:40 PM BST

79 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

El Kaabi has the ball in the back of the net after being sent through one-on-one by Tzolakis but the offside flag goes up. VAR is checking...

09:39 PM BST

77 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Olympiacos change:

ON Apostolopoulos

OFF Quini

09:38 PM BST

75 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Cash breaks into the Olympiacos box and tries to find Watkins centrally, but it is deflected behind for a corner. The visitors play it short but it goes out for a throw-in. Aston Villa waste a good chance there to send it in.

09:35 PM BST

73 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Olympiacos break and Iroegbunam commits a tactical foul on Chiquinho and is therefore booked. Olympiacos have had to wait a little bit to make the change but now they make it:

ON Horta

OFF Iborra

09:32 PM BST

70 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Iborra has gone down twice in quick succession and it looks like he is going to have to be replaced.

09:31 PM BST

69 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Martinez comes flying out of his goal and there is a collision between the Argentina goalkeeper and Masouras, but the offside flag goes up.

Collision! - Thanassis Stavrakis/AP

09:29 PM BST

68 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Quini is booked for an elbow on Watkins as they went up for the header.

09:29 PM BST

66 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

A ball is sent in behind the Aston Villa defence and El Kaabi goes down under a challenge from Konsa but the referee, as he has done on a few occasions in this second half, waves the appeals away.

09:27 PM BST

65 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Aston Villa change:

ON Iroegbunam

OFF Carlos

09:25 PM BST

64 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Olympiacos change:

ON Masouras

OFF Podence

09:24 PM BST

63 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Watkins is found over the top but Carmo steps in with a crucial interception.

09:23 PM BST

62 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Cash makes a good run into the box on the right but his cross is blocked behind for a corner by Iborra.

Bailey sends in the corner into a good area but Konsa heads over. Chance wasted by the visitors and time is running out for them quickly.

09:22 PM BST

60 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Olympiacos should have scored there. Podence sends El Kaabi sprinting down the left. He has a simple cross to the far post to Hezze but it is overhit.

Down the other end Duran, who has only just come on, has an effort spilled by Tzolakis which goes then behind for a corner.

Olympiacos clear their lines/

09:19 PM BST

57 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Aston Villa change:

ON Duran

OFF Diaby

Jhon Duran (right) comes on for Aston Villa - Zac Goodwin/PA

09:16 PM BST

54 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Diaby sends in a cross from the right but it ends up being a shot. Tzolakis has to back pedal a little to make the catch. He would have been panicking for just a moment there.

09:15 PM BST

53 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Podence deliberately hacks down McGinn and rightly so is booked.

09:12 PM BST

50 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Bailey lifts a cross into the centre of the box and he finds Watkins, but his looping header goes over the bar. Aston Villa have to start taking these chances or they will have no chance of getting back into this tie.

09:11 PM BST

49 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

More appeals for an Aston Villa free-kick as Cash goes down near the Olympiacos box but once again those appeals are waved away.

09:10 PM BST

48 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

The ball is lifted in but the ball bounces too high for Cash and he cannot keep it in play.

09:09 PM BST

47 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Bailey is fouled midway into the Olympiacos half in a central position and Aston Villa will have a chance to send it into the box...

09:08 PM BST

46 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Watkins wants a free-kick after running into the left channel after a push in the back by Carmo but the referee is having none of it. On first look it did look like a foul.

Should this have been a free-kick to Aston Villa? - Zac Goodwin/PA

09:07 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way. Aston Villa certainly have a huge mountain to climb, three goals behind with just 45 minutes remaining.

09:00 PM BST

El Kaabi firing

He scored a hat-trick at Villa Park a week ago and he scored the opener for Olympiacos tonight.

𝐀𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐛 𝐄𝐥 𝐊𝐚𝐚𝐛𝐢​ is on 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/F0kbLYNzkX — Olympiacos FC (@olympiacosfc) May 9, 2024

08:51 PM BST

Half-time

The corner is sent into a dangerous area but Olympiacos are able to clear. Luiz is then booked for a foul on Fortounis and that will be that for the first half. Olympiacos lead 1-0 on the night, 5-2 on aggregate.

08:50 PM BST

45+4 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Chance for Aston Villa right at the end of the half. Bailey’s driven shot from just outside the box takes a deflection and Tzolakis is forced into a save. Aston Villa have a late corner...

08:48 PM BST

45+2 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

For the duration of this first half Aston Villa have dominated possession but when it comes to the final third they have shown no clinical edge.

08:46 PM BST

45 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

There will be four added minutes at the end of this first half.

08:41 PM BST

40 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Bailey fizzes a ball across the six-yard box but Cash cannot quite reach it. Had he been able to it would likely have been a simple tap-in.

Matty Cash (pictured) could not quite reach a cross - Zac Goodwin/PA

08:39 PM BST

39 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

McGinn sends in the free-kick but Carlos’ header goes well wide.

08:38 PM BST

38 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Good save from Martinez. From the left, Podence finds his captain Fortounis on the edge of the box. His first-time effort is well-saved by Martinez to his left.

Down the other end, Aston Villa have a free-kick in a dangerous position on the right after Cash was fouled...

08:35 PM BST

34 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

It took forever for the free-kick to be taken but finally it comes. Luiz lifts it over wall but he does not get the dip on it and it goes over the bar. Chance wasted for the visitors.

Douglas Luiz (left) wastes a good chance for the visitors - Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

08:32 PM BST

32 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Bailey is back on his feet but still limping a little after knee-on-knee contact with Rodinei. Luiz looks the most likely to take it...

Leon Bailey (centre) receives medical treatment - Zac Goodwin/PA

08:31 PM BST

31 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Bailey goes down just outside the Olympiacos penalty area and initially play goes on for Diaby to have a shot, which is saved by Tzolakis. The referee does go back though for the free-kick so this is a crucial chance for the visitors. Rodinei is booked for the foul and Bailey is still down, now receiving treatment.

Can Aston Villa take advantage of a free-kick in a good position? - Zac Goodwin/PA

08:29 PM BST

29 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Bailey and Watkins get in each others’ way as they waste a chance on the edge of the Olympiacos box.

08:27 PM BST

27 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Digne sends in a cross from the left which Bailey meets, but his header is off target.

08:25 PM BST

25 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Digne tries to find a teammate in the centre of the box but a sliding interception from Retsos puts it behind for a corner. Konsa wins the header from Luiz’s delivery but it is cleared away.

Aston Villa keep it alive and first Watkins has an effort blocked before Bailey also has a shot blocked.

Luiz then tries his luck from distance but Tzolakis gets down to his right to make the save.

08:22 PM BST

21 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Bailey shoots from the edge of the box but it is blocked and loops into the grateful arms of Tzolakis. Aston Villa still having all of the ball but not really able to penetrate this Olympiacos defence so far.

08:19 PM BST

18 mins: Olympiacos 1 Aston Villa 0 (5-2 agg)

Aston Villa may be dominating possession so far but that will mean nothing to Unai Emery at the moment. They are three goals behind on aggregate and are in desperate need of goals. It does not matter how much possession you have if you cannot put the ball in the back of the net. They are still yet to carve out a genuine clear-cut opportunity.

08:12 PM BST

GOAL! El Kaabi on the scoresheet again

He scored a hat-trick last week at Villa Park and he is on the scoresheet again just 10 minutes into the second leg. Aston Villa have bene the better side so far but they are behind. Podence plays it into the path of the overlapping Quini. His cross from near the byline finds El Kaabi at the back post, who strokes home past Martinez. Aston Villa’s mountain to climb has just got that bit higher. They now trail 5-2 on aggregate.

A nightmare start for Villa 😬



Ayoub El Kaabi was unmarked ⚽️#UECL | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/faqo7CsTyK — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 9, 2024

08:07 PM BST

7 mins: Olympiacos 0 Aston Villa 0 (4-2 agg)

In possession Aston Villa are lining up with a back four but without the ball they are playing with a back five.

08:06 PM BST

6 mins: Olympiacos 0 Aston Villa 0 (4-2 agg)

The ball is whipped into the centre of the Olympiacos box and it looks like Watkins is going to head it home. But before he can Carmo crucially wins the header and it goes behind for a corner.

Aston Villa need an early goal in this second leg - Zac Goodwin/PA

Luiz’s delivery loops into the box and it is an easy catch for Tzolakis.

08:05 PM BST

4 mins: Olympiacos 0 Aston Villa 0 (4-2 agg)

Aston Villa have the first corner of the night. You would imagine the visitors really need an early goal to put the pressure back onto the home side.

Bailey takes it short to Diaby. They exchange passes but Diaby’s cross is blocked.

08:03 PM BST

2 mins: Olympiacos 0 Aston Villa 0 (4-2 agg)

Chiquinho has the first effort of the night after a throw-in is flicked on. He drags his shot though from inside the box on the right-hand side into the side netting.

08:00 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way in Piraeus.

07:56 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off in Piraeus.

Olympiacos host Aston Villa in the second leg of their semi-final - Alex Caparros/Getty Images

07:54 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Olympiacos: Tzolakis: Quini, Carmo, Retsos, Rodinei: Chiquinho, Iborra, Hezze; Fortounis, El Kaabi, Podence.

Substitutes: Paschalakis, Papadoudis, Horta, El-Arabi, Alexandropoulos, Masouras, Carvalho, Jovetić, Apostolopoulos, Prekates, Ntoi.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Diego Carlos, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Diaby, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Bailey; Watkins.

Substitutes: Gauci, Olsen, Lenglet, Duran, Hayden, Iroegbunam. Patterson, Munroe, Kellyman, Young.

07:50 PM BST

Watkins’ importance for the visitors tonight

A magnificent season for Ollie Watkins 💥@petercrouch, Alan Hutton and @julesbreach discuss the impact the Villa striker could have tonight ✨#UECL | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/5zLVQQWvn4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 9, 2024

07:47 PM BST

Visitors gearing up

07:45 PM BST

How crucial will Emery’s experience be tonight?

A serial winner in Europe ✨@petercrouch, Alan Hutton, and @julesbreach discuss whether Unai Emery's experience in Europe will be an asset for them tonight 🧠#UECL pic.twitter.com/1AkDnaFp5K — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 9, 2024

07:39 PM BST

TNT crew discuss return of Martinez

"Martinez coming back in boosts their confidence"@petercrouch, Alan Hutton and @julesbreach discuss Villa's team and the changes they've made 🔄#UECL pic.twitter.com/CXCtB88m8K — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 9, 2024

07:33 PM BST

Unai Emery speaking to TNT

"We have to be focused on the task"



A massive task ahead for Aston Villa. Manager Unai Emrey shares his pre-match thoughts... 💭#UECL | @Becky_Ives_ pic.twitter.com/k0QyiCD7HK — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 9, 2024

07:26 PM BST

Other semi-final

Fiorentina took on Club Brugge in the second leg of the other semi-final last night in Belgium. The Italian side took a 3-2 lead into the second leg, which ended 1-1 meaning Fiorentina progressed through to the final which will take place in Athens, not far from tonight’s match. Fiorentina were losing finalists last year against West Ham and will be hoping to go one step better in a few weeks.

07:20 PM BST

Fancy a flutter?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers

07:13 PM BST

Full team news

Olympiacos had the weekend off and make just one change from the first leg. Quini replaces the injured Francisco Ortega at full-back.

Olympiacos: Tzolakis: Quini, Carmo, Retsos, Rodinei: Chiquinho, Iborra, Hezze; Fortounis, El Kaabi, Podence.

Substitutes: Paschalakis, Papadoudis, Horta, El-Arabi, Alexandropoulos, Masouras, Carvalho, Jovetić, Apostolopoulos, Prekates, Ntoi.

Aston Villa make two changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Brighton at the weekend. Emiliano Martinez returns in goal, having been suspended for the first leg and he was not in the squad for Villa’s Premier League loss on Sunday. Matty Cash is also in the starting XI, replacing the injured Morgan Rogers.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Diego Carlos, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Diaby, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Bailey; Watkins.

Substitutes: Gauci, Olsen, Lenglet, Duran, Hayden, Iroegbunam. Patterson, Munroe, Kellyman, Young.

07:08 PM BST

Inside the home dressing room

Semi-final countdown ⏳️



📌 G. Karaiskakis stadium pic.twitter.com/OSZZ9rLUdH — Olympiacos FC (@olympiacosfc) May 9, 2024

07:05 PM BST

Visitors arrive

07:01 PM BST

Olympiacos team news

Η ενδεκάδα της ομάδας μας για το ματς κόντρα στην Άστον Βίλα! / Our line-up for today's match against Aston Villa! 🔴⚪️#Olympiacos #OLYAST #UECL pic.twitter.com/oZ2TN8eGkZ — Olympiacos FC (@olympiacosfc) May 9, 2024

06:55 PM BST

Aston Villa team news

06:53 PM BST

Match preview

Unai Emery is ready to recall Emiliano Martinez for Aston Villa’s crunch semi-final as he plots another heroic European comeback. Emery will make a late decision on Martinez’s return for the second leg against Olympiacos but the Villa goalkeeper is pushing to start after a recent thigh injury.

Martinez was inspired in Villa’s win over Lille in the quarter-final second leg, saving two penalties in the shoot-out, and Emery was remaining tight-lipped on the Argentina World Cup winner’s availability for Thursday night. Villa’s social media account posted a picture of Martinez and key defender Pau Torres after Tuesday’s training session with the words “ready to give everything”.

Sweden international Robin Olsen played in last week’s chaotic 4-2 defeat at Villa Park, but it appears inevitable that Martinez will start in Greece.

“He [Martinez] is with us today, but I don’t want to give information to you,” said Emery. “I will speak with him and the doctor on Thursday to see if he is 100% fit to play, but I believe in Olsen and I’m building the team not just with the players in the starting XI.

“If he is available 100% he will play but if not then he will play. If Olsen plays he has all of our respect to play.”

Emery is targeting a fifth trophy in European competition but admits overcoming the Greek giants in their own stadium will be Villa’s most significant test of the season. Fortunately for Villa, their Basque manager does have previous experience of upsetting the odds. In 2014 his Sevilla team were beaten 2-0 by Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16 but eventually triumphed in the second leg after a penalty shootout.

With Arsenal, Emery’s team were beaten 3-1 by Rennes in the same competition but produced an outstanding performance in the second leg with a 3-0 win to move into the quarter-finals.

“Experiences can always help you be successful but we have to create a new way,” said Emery. “This is the biggest challenge we are going to face this year. They are the favourites and we have to accept it. Thursday will be difficult to come back but we expect to do better than the first leg. It’s a really good moment to watch how we react.”

Villa are seeking silverware for the first time in 28 years, and have been the favourites to win the competition this season. Olympiacos were the first team to beat them at Villa Park in the competition, with Douglas Luiz missing a penalty late in the game. That felt like a significant moment, but the Villa midfielder is ready to step up again and says his team still believe.

“Missing the penalty was my responsibility but if we have another one on Thursday I will take it. I am mentally strong,” he said. “It’s a huge game for the football club and we want to get into a European final. That gives us the extra motivation to keep fighting. The season has been great for us and we are confident that we can win this game and go through.”

Team news to follow shortly.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.