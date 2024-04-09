Is Arsenal vs Bayern Munich on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday (Getty Images)

Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in the first of a two-legged quarter-final in north London on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners will be in the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years, and their run in 2010 was ended by Tuesday’s opponents, who secured a 10-2 win on aggregate, including a 5-1 win at the Emirates.

The record between the sides makes for a grim reading for Mikel Arteta’s side, and the Germans have won seven of the 12 meetings between the sides, including the last three.

However, Arsenal have been a different team this year. While last year they were not able to keep pace with Manchester City in the league, they will go into the Champions League match top of the league, although they only lead Liverpool on goal difference.

While Bayern, who have won every Bundesliga title since the 2011-12 season, trail Bayer Leverkusen by 16 points.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips, here.

When is it?

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 8 pm BST (9pm CEST) on Tuesday April 9 2024 at the Emirates Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Arsenal will only be without Jurrien Timber, who sustained a knee injury in August and has not taken to the field since, but Arteta will have a number of key decisions to make. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will be pushing to retain their places in the starting line-up after being chosen for the 3-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

For Bayern, Manuel Neuer is expected to be fit for the match despite missing the last two games with a torn adductor muscle sustained while on international duty.

Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Noussair Mazraoui all missed Bayern’s defeat at the weekend, but trained ahead of the Champions League clash and could be in contention.

Predicted line ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Odds

Arsenal 8/13

Draw 21/10

Bayern Munich 10/3

Prediction

With the crowd behind them and their form in the league, it is hard to look beyond Arsenal, but Bayern only have the Champions League to play for after dropping out of the title race. Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich