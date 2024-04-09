Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals this evening. The Gunners have reached this stage of Europe’s top flight competition for the first time since the 2009/10 season and are hoping to advance into the final four.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who are vying for the Premier League title as well, face a tough task against the German team who’s best chance of winning silverware this year is in this tournament. Bayern Munich are 16 points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga but have performed admirably in Europe. They swept through the group stages undefeated before eliminating Lazio 3-1 on aggregate in the last-16 and with former Tottenham star Harry Kane leading the line they’ll want to take control of this tie with an away win at the Emirates Stadium.

But Arsenal will be confident. They are the current Premier League leaders, performed solidly during the groups, and came through a penalty shootout against Porto in the previous round. Arteta’s men have scored 17 goals already in this campaign and have triumphed in all four of their home matches. Can they do so again tonight?

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE

Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, with kick off at 8pm

Harry Kane returns to London for the first time since moving from Spurs to Bayern

The Gunners have lost their last three matches against Bayern with all three games ending 5-1

Champions League ties set to go ahead with Uefa ‘aware of alleged terrorist threats’

Arsenal FC - FC Bayern München

Odegaard says Arsenal do not fear Harry Kane

16:25 , Chris Wilson

Much has been made of Harry Kane’s return to North London to face the team who were once his greatest rivals.

The 30-year-old has scored 38 goals in all competitions since swapping Spurs for Bavaria last summer and poses a serious threat to the Gunners’ aspirations of progressing in Europe.

Of course, Kane is Tottenham’s all-time record scorer, netting 280 goals in 435 appearances, including 14 in 19 outings against Arsenal.

But Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has stated that his side “should respect” Kane without fearing him.

“I don’t think we should fear anyone and we should focus on ourselves and the quality we have in our team,” said the Norwegian.

Martin Odegaard: Arsenal do not fear Harry Kane

Arsenal’s route to Champions League Final

16:05 , Chris Wilson

Though tonight’s game will be firmly on the minds of Arsenal players and fans alike, some will undoubtedly be dreaming of the next rounds and even a potential final in their home city.

And last month’s draw shows us the Gunners’ exact route to the final should they get past Bayern Munich over the two legs.

Bayern will host Mikel Arteta’s team in the second-leg at the Allianz Arena on 17 April, and if that goes to plan, Arsenal could be in for a crunch tie against Premier league title rivals Manchester City, or a potentially enthralling counter with 14-time champions Real Madrid.

Here’s all the info needed for Arsenal’s Champions League journey.

Arsenal’s route to Champions League Final after quarter-final draw

Bayern Munich fans banned from attending Arsenal quarter-final

15:46 , Chris Wilson

Bayern Munich will not be allowed away fans at the Emirates when they take on Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

It comes after Bayern supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-0 win over Lazio in the last-16, which triggered a one-match ban.

Bayern had been fined 40,000 euros and hit with a suspended ban on away supporters after fans set off fireworks during their win at Copenhagen in the group stages in December.

Bayern accepted the punishment and confirmed they would not appeal against Uefa’s decision, describing the ban on away supporters as a “big blow”.

The reason Bayern Munich fans are banned from attending Arsenal quarter-final

Arsenal ready to rewrite history and end Bayern Munich’s decade-long dynasty

15:26 , Chris Wilson

Mikel Arteta is so meticulous in preparations that when it comes to huge games like this, he knows he doesn’t have to say much. All of the work has been done on the training ground, the Arsenal players having been drilled to target Bayern Munich’s soft centre. Arteta certainly knows what not to say. He won’t be mentioning the 10-2 aggregate defeat from the last time the two teams met, rightly describing it as “history” when inevitably asked on the eve of the game.

It just isn’t relevant to his current Arsenal players, since none were involved. It’s barely relevant to the current Bayern squad, since only five were involved.

That quintet, led by Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich, now have far bigger concerns and there is an acute awareness that this iteration of Arsenal could do similar to them. Thomas Tuchel has been fixating on the gaps in his squad, which he feels are a consequence of longer-term squad-building issues.

That points to the one way the 10-2 is relevant in framing this game. It displays how empires rise and fall in football, and could neatly bookend what happened in 2017.

That humiliation was the final sign that the Arsene Wenger era was over, and this quarter-final might just fully end this Bayern Munich dynasty.

Arsenal ready to rewrite history and end Bayern Munich’s decade-long dynasty

Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

15:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal and Bayern Munich will go head-to-head in the last eight of the Champions League on Tuesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

Mikel Arteta’s men will put their Premier League title tilt on hold after going top of the table at the weekend.

Arsenal have not reached the semi-finals of this tournament since 2009, while Bayern will be looking to avoid a quarter-final elimination for the fourth successive season.

Football betting sites have the Gunners down as the favourites, but Bayern can never be written off in this competition.

Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

Arsenal vs Bayern predicted XIs

15:05 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane

What is the Bayern team news?

15:04 , Jamie Braidwood

For Bayern, Manuel Neuer is expected to be fit for the match despite missing the last two games with a torn adductor muscle sustained while on international duty.

Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Noussair Mazraoui all missed Bayern’s defeat at the weekend, but trained ahead of the Champions League clash and could be in contention.

What is the Arsenal team news?

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal will only be without Jurrien Timber, who sustained a knee injury in August and has not taken to the field since, but Arteta will have a number of key decisions to make. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will be pushing to retain their places in the starting line-up after being chosen for the 3-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Saka is fit to face Bayern (AP)

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is it?

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 8 pm BST (9pm CEST) on Tuesday April 9 2024 at the Emirates Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good afternoon

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Follow all the build-up in tonight’s live blog