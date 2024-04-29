'Arsenal cannot focus on what Manchester City are doing'

[Getty Images]

Arsenal writer for The Athletic, Art De Roche believes the Gunners must avoid focusing on Manchester City in the title run-in in order to prevent "indecision" like that shown by goalkeeper David Raya in Sunday's 3-2 win at rivals Tottenham.

Raya's poor pass allowed Cristian Romero in to score when his side led 3-0 and a late Heung-Min Son penalty ensured a nervy finish.

"Very tense," Roche told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "When we got to that hour mark I felt Arsenal needed to make the game boring.

"As was the case against Bayern Munich in the first-leg and against Aston Villa as well they just let indecisiveness get in their way which led to a very tense end to the game and was not needed.

"Luckily, thankfully, they managed to get over the line."

Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest later on Sunday to immediately reduce Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League to one point and know winning their last four matches would secure a fourth title in a row because of their game in hand.

"The one game that sticks out is the Tottenham game just because of City's record against them in recent years," Roche added.

"From an Arsenal point of view they can't concentrate on that, they've got to just keep producing as they have been doing since going out of the Champions League.

"Since then they've looked really energised, especially since Leandro Trossard's goal against Wolves. They've looked a different side because before that they were a bit leggy, a bit tired. Now they have a real energy which will help in the last few weeks of the season.

"They can't focus on what Manchester City are doing because that's when those little moments of indecision will come in again. From our point of view it's a straight sprint to the finish line and see where it gets us."

Listen to the full discussion from 08:20 on BBC Sounds