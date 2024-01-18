We answer your questions about Memphis football, including running back, Florida State

It's officially the offseason. But in this day and age, down time in college football is feeling few and far between.

There's still plenty to talk about when it comes to Memphis football. There have been coaching changes, with Lou Esposito and Reggie Howard joining the staff following the departures of Matt Barnes and Kyle Pope. And there's been plenty of roster movement, both through the transfer portal and in high school recruiting.

The Tigers are setting up for a 2024 season that will have high expectations in the first year of the expanded College Football Playoff. The Group of Five is guaranteed a playoff spot, so that means Memphis has a legitimate shot at reaching the playoff for the first time in its existence.

And you've got plenty of questions. So let's get to it.

What do you see the RB lineup being? - Owen Harper

Memphis is obviously losing 1,000-yard rusher Blake Watson to the NFL Draft, so there are going to be questions at this position. Coach Ryan Silverfield brought in another highly touted transfer in former South Carolina leading rusher Mario Anderson. A former Division-II All-American before joining the Gamecocks, Anderson has one year of eligibility remaining and chose Memphis over USC and Oklahoma. He projects as the top option in 2024.

Besides Anderson? Sutton Smith has shown dynamic make-you-miss ability, showcased perfectly by his ridiculous touchdown catch-and-run in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Iowa State. He's someone the coaching staff has talked glowingly about during his first two years in Memphis. Brandon Thomas is likely to be in the mix, and then there's Jay Ducker and freshman Makari Bodiford, among others.

Does having Florida State on the schedule compromise our chance at a playoff spot? - Riley Kaminsky

Probably not. Memphis will go into Tallahassee as an underdog, but it's hard to imagine an 11-1 Tigers team not being in the thick of the playoff race. There will be other teams in the Group of Five to worry about, of course — but as long as Florida State has another strong season, a loss in that game isn't likely to hurt Memphis too much.

What's the kicker situation? - Kevin Howse

Ah, yes. There were plenty of questions about kicking, and with good reason — it was a bizarre season in 2023, when Memphis' two top kickers went down with injuries within five minutes of each other and the Tigers turned to their backup punter for the rest of the season.

Seth Morgan, who started the season as the starting kicker, is in the transfer portal. Tanner Gillis served as the kicker for most of the season, while Tristian Vandenberg will also be in the mix. And Memphis brought in Caden Costa, an Ole Miss transfer who will certainly have a good shot at the starting job. That'll be something to monitor through spring practices.

Who will back up Roc Taylor, Koby Drake, and Demeer Blankumsee at the WR position? - Marlin McKinney

Wide receiver projects as one of Memphis' strongest position groups in 2024. Taylor and Blankumsee were the top two receiving options for the Tigers in 2023, and Drake was an important part of the room who was a key on third downs and also on punt returns.

There will be spots up for grabs behind them, though. The top name to keep an eye on is Keonde Henry, a four-star recruit who flipped his commitment to Memphis during the early signing period after previously committing to Purdue and Boston College. The Tigers added a slew of other receivers in this year's signing class, including local product Jordan Bell.

With the CFP expanding to 12 teams, do the Tigers have a legitimate chance to be in it? - Kenneth Noel

In short? Yes. When you look at the Group of Five landscape, there are only a few teams that are better positioned than Memphis going into the 2024 season. There's still the spring transfer window to create more chaos and roster movement, but it's striking that nearly every top Group of Five program besides Memphis will have a new quarterback in 2024.

The two programs I'd have my eye on: Boise State and Tulane. Boise State brought in former No. 1 recruit Malachi Nelson to play quarterback and returns Ashton Jeanty, one of the best running backs in the country who scored four touchdowns in Memphis last season. Tulane lost its coach and quarterback, but new coach Jon Sumrall garnered rave reviews at Troy and has brought in what looks like an excellent transfer class.

The bottom line, though, is this: With all the returning players and the momentum from the Liberty Bowl win, Memphis should be right in the thick of the playoff race.

