Memphis football adding Reggie Howard to staff as cornerbacks coach | Source

Memphis football is adding former Tiger Reggie Howard to its staff, a source confirmed to the Commercial Appeal.

Howard will serve as cornerbacks coach, a source said. That completes the movement on the Memphis coaching staff for now. Defensive coordinator Matt Barnes left before the bowl game, and defensive line coach Kyle Pope left earlier this week.

Ryan Silverfield promoted linebackers coach Jordon Hankins to defensive coordinator after Hankins served as interim DC for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Iowa State. Hankins will continue to serve as linebackers coach as well as assuming defensive coordinator responsibilities, a source said. Silverfield is also adding former Tiger Lou Esposito as defensive line coach.

Howard played cornerback for the Tigers before playing in the NFL from 2000-2006. He was at Memphis for two stints in assistant roles, including as the Director of High School relations in 2020. He's currently a defensive quality control coach for the Washington Commanders.

