Memphis football lands Keonde Henry, one of highest-ranked recruits in program history

Memphis football's early signing day period just got a whole lot better on Wednesday afternoon.

Four-star wide receiver Keonde Henry committed to Memphis over several power conference offers, he announced on Wednesday. Henry had previously committed to both Boston College and Purdue but decommitted both times. He had offers from Northwestern, Texas Tech, SMU and more.

Henry is one of Memphis' highest-ranked recruits of all time, according to 247Sports. The Tigers have only signed a handful of four-star recruits in the history of the program.

Keondre Henry, a Class of 2024 receiver who played at Lake Dallas High School in Texas

He's the top recruit in Memphis' 2024 class and will likely still be there at the end of the day. He's the No. 47 ranked receiver in the country, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Henry had over 2,000 receiving yards in his time at Lake Dallas in Texas.

"It wasn't easy," Henry said at his commitment ceremony. "Decommitted twice. It was something, but without further ado, I'll be taking my talents to the University of Memphis."

Lake Dallas wide receiver Keonde Henry, the No. 20 overall recruit in the Dallas area, is heading to Memphis. pic.twitter.com/VJ2WVNatpm — Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) December 20, 2023

Henry will join a Tigers receiving room bringing back most of its key pieces from 2023. Leading receiver Roc Taylor will be back, as will key slot receiver Demeer Blankumsee. Henry will have an opportunity to earn a role early, but Silverfield has not relied on many true freshmen in the past few years.

