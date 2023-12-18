South Carolina transfer RB Mario Anderson picks Memphis football over USC, Oklahoma

South Carolina transfer running back Mario Anderson has committed to Memphis, he announced Sunday night.

Anderson told On3 he had committed to the Tigers and also posted his announcement on Instagram.

He's a key pickup for coach Ryan Silverfield and running backs coach Sean Dawkins. Anderson played three years at Division II Newberry before transferring to South Carolina for the 2023 season. He was the Gamecocks' leading rusher this season with 707 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 153 yards and a score.

In his three years at Newberry, he rushed for 3,301 yards and 35 touchdowns. He earned DII All-American honors in 2022.

South Carolina running back Mario Anderson (24) reacts after a first down near Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) during the first quarter Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Memphis needed reinforcements at running back because Blake Watson will have exhausted his eligibility after the bowl game. Watson transferred to Memphis from Old Dominion this season and rushed for more than 1,000 yards.

Anderson has one year of eligibility remaining. He chose Memphis over USC and Oklahoma, a significant moment for the Tigers to win a recruiting battle against two blue-blood programs.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football gets South Carolina transfer RB Mario Anderson