Memphis football hiring Western Michigan DC Lou Esposito as DL coach | Source

Memphis football is finalizing a deal to hire Western Michigan defensive coordinator Lou Esposito as defensive line coach, a source confirmed to the Commercial Appeal.

Esposito will replace Kyle Pope, who left after serving as Memphis' defensive line coach since 2020. Football Scoop reported Pope is headed to join the staff at Georgia Tech.

A former offensive lineman for Memphis, Esposito has been Western Michigan's defensive coordinator since 2017. He was the defensive line coach at Western Michigan from 2010-2012 before leaving and eventually coming back.

Esposito will join a defensive staff that will be spearheaded by new defensive coordinator Jordon Hankins. Coach Ryan Silverfield promoted Hankins to defensive coordinator after he served in the role in an interim capacity for Memphis' win over Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Hankins, who had been the linebackers coach, will also continue to serve in that role, a source said. Memphis will make one more hire on the defensive staff.

Esposito could have the title of co-defensive coordinator as well, Football Scoop reported.

The Tigers went 10-3 in 2023, including the bowl win over the Cyclones.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football hiring Western Michigan Lou Esposito as DL coach