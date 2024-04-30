Another trade proposal sees Zach LaVine’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers

Our friends over at Bleacher Report really seem to think that the Los Angeles Lakers might be up to trade for veteran Chicago Bulls combo guard Zach LaVine. Fresh on the heels of one such proposal from B/R’s Greg Swartz, another from Andy Bailey sees another 3-for-1 trade that would land the UCLA native back in his collegiate stomping grounds.

The deal would send LaVine to Los Angeles for point guard D’Angelo Russell, forward Rui Hachimura, shooting guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2030 first-round pick swap. It would be contingent on LaVine picking up his option on his current contract, which seems probable.

“If LaVine can get back to even 85-90% of what he was during his All-Star campaigns, lineups with him, (Austin) Reaves, LeBron (James) and (Anthony Davis) could be nightmarish on offense,” writes Bailey.

Could the Cavaliers be a potential trade destination for Zach LaVine? https://t.co/9h8ZGxIcZr pic.twitter.com/QOGUuPTAhB — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) April 30, 2024

The attraction for the Bulls is, per the B/R analyst, mainly getting off of LaVine’s deal, but Hachimura fills a position of need on the team, and Russell and Hood-Schifino could be flipped or retained as needed.

We’d also be up for this potential swap, but would the Lakers’ front office? It likely all hinges on what they do with LeBron’s free agency.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire