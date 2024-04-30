The Chicago Bulls keep making changes behind the scenes

Fans of the Chicago Bulls who have been lighting up their favorite team’s front office for their lack of interest in making major changes to the team over the last three trade deadlines and offseasons should feel vindicated.

The Bulls’ executives have been shaken awake by the team’s poor performance, bad luck, and increasingly mutinous fans, and are starting to make changes to the team’s structure around the margins. Does this presage bigger moves, like getting off the contract of veteran combo guard Zach LaVine? Or will we find ourselves in a familiar position come opening day of the 2024-25 Chicago campaign?

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a deep dive into those recent changes, and put them in context with what the ball club needs to get better next season.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about the Bulls’ short-term future.

