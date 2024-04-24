Another big Vikings need might not be addressed early in draft

This is the last in a series of position previews for the 2024 NFL draft, which begins Thursday. Today: Defensive linemen.

Vikings outlook

The depth chart includes six players, none of whom are capable of being three-down impact starters in coordinator Brian Flores' 3-4 scheme. The best player, Harrison Phillips, is a guy that even coach Kevin O'Connell has admitted needs to play fewer than the career-high 839 snaps (74%) he logged in 17 starts last season. The other five players — including free agent acquisitions Jerry Tillery, Jonah Williams and Jihad Ward — are rotational, backup-caliber talents. Second-year pro Jaquelin Roy has shown glimpses of possessing an above-average combination of interior quickness and size, but hasn't stayed healthy and played only 96 snaps last year. Jonathan Bullard was wisely re-signed because of how thin the position is, but having him as one of the three starters isn't ideal. Dean Lowry and Khyiris Tonga are gone, but not missed. The 6-5, 275-pound Williams, 28, started 16 games for the Rams last year. The 6-6, 295-pound Tillery, 27, a first-round pick of the Chargers in 2019, had six starts last year for the Raiders. The 6-5, 285-pound Ward, who will be 30 in May, had nine starts last year for the Giants, his sixth team in nine years.