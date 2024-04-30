Angels bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (19-11, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-18, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Spencer Turnbull (2-0, 1.33 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-3, 1.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -138, Angels +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Philadelphia Phillies with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles is 4-9 at home and 11-18 overall. The Angels have gone 7-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Philadelphia has a 19-11 record overall and a 9-5 record in road games. The Phillies have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .327.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 13 extra base hits (a double, two triples and 10 home runs). Jo Adell is 13-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber ranks sixth on the Phillies with seven extra base hits (seven home runs). Bryce Harper is 11-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .240 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: day-to-day (knee), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.