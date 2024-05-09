Amon-Ra St. Brown thinks the Detroit Lions are here to stay

On the latest Off the Edge with Cam Jordan podcast, Detroit Lions All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown joined Cam after agreeing to a 4-year, $120 million contract extension. Months after the USC football star led the Lions to the NFC Championship Game — and very nearly to their first Super Bowl appearance — St. Brown doesn’t think the 2023 season was a flash in the pan.

St. Brown shared with Cam why becoming the NFL’s highest-paid receiver is an “honor,” but also how it’s winning, not money, that still motivates him. He also talks about why he feels the Lions are set up for sustained success under head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. The Lions are not going to fade away in an ultra-competitive NFC North which now has Caleb Williams as the quarterback of the Chicago Bears and USC’s MarShawn Lloyd on the formidable Green Bay Packers, who almost reached the NFC title game and could have played the Lions last January.

Amon-Ra St. Brown also shares his journey and the experience of growing up in Germany. He explains how that particular part of his story shaped the person he has become, and how his family prepared him to handle the big stage.

