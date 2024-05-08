Advertisement

All-American Caleb Love headlines list of invitees for G League Elite Camp

cody taylor
·2 min read

Arizona senior Caleb Love was among the 45 players invited to participate in the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp May 11-12 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Love was voted a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and the Pac-12 Player of the Year after averaging 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals on 41.3% shooting from the field with the Wildcats. He finished fourth in the conference in scoring.

The 6-foot-4 guard transferred to Arizona in May 2023 after spending three years at North Carolina. He finished with 1,476 career points in 101 games with the Tar Heels and made 200 3-pointers, which ranks eighth in program history.

The full list of players invited to the G League Elite Camp:

Player

Previous

Mark Armstrong

Villanova

Taran Armstrong

Cairns Taipans (NBL)

Adama Bal

Santa Clara

Keion Brooks Jr.

Washington

Terrell Burden

Kennesaw State

Branden Carlson

Utah

Walter Clayton Jr.

Florida

Isaiah Crawford

Louisiana Tech

Yongxi Cui

Guangzhou (China)

Clarence Daniels

New Hampshire

Thierry Darlan

G League Ignite

Garwey Dual

Providence

Sean East II

Missouri

Jesse Edwards

West Virginia

Boogie Ellis

USC

Tristan Enaruna

Cleveland State

Aaron Estrada

Alabama

Allen Flanigan

Mississippi

Enrique Freeman

Akron

Blake Hinson

Pitt

Jaelen House

New Mexico

Isaac Jones

Washington State

Arthur Kaluma

Kansas State

Chaz Lanier

North Florida

Jaedon LeDee

San Diego State

Xaivian Lee

Princeton

Jalen Lewis

Overtime Elite

Malique Lewis

Mexico City Capitanes (G League)

Caleb Love

Arizona

Baba Miller

Florida State

Emanuel Miller

TCU

Judah Mintz

Syracuse

Matthew Murrell

Mississippi

Baye Ndongo

Georgia Tech

Jameer Nelson Jr.

TCU

Ugonna Onyenso

Kentucky

Wooga Poplar

Miami (Fla.)

Zyon Pullin

Florida

Mantas Rubstavicius

NZ Breakers (NBL)

Babacar Sane

G League Ignite

Isaiah Stevens

Colorado State

Jarin Stevenson

Alabama

Nae’Qwan Tomlin

Memphis

Bryson Warren

Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League)

Anton Watson

Gonzaga

The 45 prospects invited to the G League Elite Camp were voted on by team executives. The list of players typically indicates those with the highest odds of being selected or signed as undrafted free agents with teams after the draft on June 27.

The event will feature 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. Prospects will have the opportunity to improve their draft stock in a competitive environment against their peers.

The top players from the G League Elite Camp will be invited to participate in the draft combine on May 12-19. The event has helped several players advance to the combine and eventually make it to the NBA, including Jose Alvarado, Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Terance Mann.

