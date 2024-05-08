All-American Caleb Love headlines list of invitees for G League Elite Camp

Arizona senior Caleb Love was among the 45 players invited to participate in the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp May 11-12 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Love was voted a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and the Pac-12 Player of the Year after averaging 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals on 41.3% shooting from the field with the Wildcats. He finished fourth in the conference in scoring.

The 6-foot-4 guard transferred to Arizona in May 2023 after spending three years at North Carolina. He finished with 1,476 career points in 101 games with the Tar Heels and made 200 3-pointers, which ranks eighth in program history.

The full list of players invited to the G League Elite Camp:

Player Previous Mark Armstrong Villanova Taran Armstrong Cairns Taipans (NBL) Adama Bal Santa Clara Keion Brooks Jr. Washington Terrell Burden Kennesaw State Branden Carlson Utah Walter Clayton Jr. Florida Isaiah Crawford Louisiana Tech Yongxi Cui Guangzhou (China) Clarence Daniels New Hampshire Thierry Darlan G League Ignite Garwey Dual Providence Sean East II Missouri Jesse Edwards West Virginia Boogie Ellis USC Tristan Enaruna Cleveland State Aaron Estrada Alabama Allen Flanigan Mississippi Enrique Freeman Akron Blake Hinson Pitt Jaelen House New Mexico Isaac Jones Washington State Arthur Kaluma Kansas State Chaz Lanier North Florida Jaedon LeDee San Diego State Xaivian Lee Princeton Jalen Lewis Overtime Elite Malique Lewis Mexico City Capitanes (G League) Caleb Love Arizona Baba Miller Florida State Emanuel Miller TCU Judah Mintz Syracuse Matthew Murrell Mississippi Baye Ndongo Georgia Tech Jameer Nelson Jr. TCU Ugonna Onyenso Kentucky Wooga Poplar Miami (Fla.) Zyon Pullin Florida Mantas Rubstavicius NZ Breakers (NBL) Babacar Sane G League Ignite Isaiah Stevens Colorado State Jarin Stevenson Alabama Nae’Qwan Tomlin Memphis Bryson Warren Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League) Anton Watson Gonzaga

The 45 prospects invited to the G League Elite Camp were voted on by team executives. The list of players typically indicates those with the highest odds of being selected or signed as undrafted free agents with teams after the draft on June 27.

The event will feature 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. Prospects will have the opportunity to improve their draft stock in a competitive environment against their peers.

The top players from the G League Elite Camp will be invited to participate in the draft combine on May 12-19. The event has helped several players advance to the combine and eventually make it to the NBA, including Jose Alvarado, Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Terance Mann.

