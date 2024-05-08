All-American Caleb Love headlines list of invitees for G League Elite Camp
Arizona senior Caleb Love was among the 45 players invited to participate in the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp May 11-12 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
Love was voted a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and the Pac-12 Player of the Year after averaging 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals on 41.3% shooting from the field with the Wildcats. He finished fourth in the conference in scoring.
The 6-foot-4 guard transferred to Arizona in May 2023 after spending three years at North Carolina. He finished with 1,476 career points in 101 games with the Tar Heels and made 200 3-pointers, which ranks eighth in program history.
The full list of players invited to the G League Elite Camp:
Player
Previous
Mark Armstrong
Villanova
Taran Armstrong
Cairns Taipans (NBL)
Adama Bal
Santa Clara
Keion Brooks Jr.
Washington
Terrell Burden
Kennesaw State
Branden Carlson
Utah
Walter Clayton Jr.
Florida
Isaiah Crawford
Louisiana Tech
Yongxi Cui
Guangzhou (China)
Clarence Daniels
New Hampshire
Thierry Darlan
G League Ignite
Garwey Dual
Providence
Sean East II
Missouri
Jesse Edwards
West Virginia
Boogie Ellis
USC
Tristan Enaruna
Cleveland State
Aaron Estrada
Alabama
Allen Flanigan
Mississippi
Enrique Freeman
Akron
Blake Hinson
Pitt
Jaelen House
New Mexico
Isaac Jones
Washington State
Arthur Kaluma
Kansas State
Chaz Lanier
North Florida
Jaedon LeDee
San Diego State
Xaivian Lee
Princeton
Jalen Lewis
Overtime Elite
Malique Lewis
Mexico City Capitanes (G League)
Caleb Love
Arizona
Baba Miller
Florida State
Emanuel Miller
TCU
Judah Mintz
Syracuse
Matthew Murrell
Mississippi
Baye Ndongo
Georgia Tech
Jameer Nelson Jr.
TCU
Ugonna Onyenso
Kentucky
Wooga Poplar
Miami (Fla.)
Zyon Pullin
Florida
Mantas Rubstavicius
NZ Breakers (NBL)
Babacar Sane
G League Ignite
Isaiah Stevens
Colorado State
Jarin Stevenson
Alabama
Nae’Qwan Tomlin
Memphis
Bryson Warren
Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League)
Anton Watson
Gonzaga
The 45 prospects invited to the G League Elite Camp were voted on by team executives. The list of players typically indicates those with the highest odds of being selected or signed as undrafted free agents with teams after the draft on June 27.
The event will feature 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. Prospects will have the opportunity to improve their draft stock in a competitive environment against their peers.
The top players from the G League Elite Camp will be invited to participate in the draft combine on May 12-19. The event has helped several players advance to the combine and eventually make it to the NBA, including Jose Alvarado, Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Terance Mann.