Bronny James among 78 prospects invited to 2024 NBA draft combine

Former USC guard Bronny James was among the 78 players invited to participate in the 2024 NBA draft combine May 12-19 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The prospects invited were voted on this week by team executives. The list of players typically indicates those with the highest odds of being drafted or signed as undrafted free agents with teams after the festivities conclude on June 27.

The event will feature 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. Prospects will have the opportunity to improve their draft stock in a competitive environment against their peers.

The NBA announced today that 78 players have been invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which will take place from May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp, which… pic.twitter.com/M8FUY529ul — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 3, 2024

The league also unveiled the consensus top 10 prospects voted on by teams. They were placed into tiers to determine whom their medical information, biomechanical testing and functional movement information will be shared with, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

NBA released a 78-player list for the 2024 Draft Combine in Chicago this month. Teams vote on participants, which include Bronny James. New "Top 10 Players" ranked for which teams are able to access Combine information: pic.twitter.com/AoRpaSnCFw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2024

The combine this year marks the first time prospects will be required to participate in drills and scrimmages, as outlined in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Prospects can be ruled ineligible to be drafted if they skip certain portions of it without sufficient reasoning.

The number of prospects at the combine will expand to include a select number of standouts from the G League Elite Camp, which will take place May 10-11 at the Wintrust Arena.

