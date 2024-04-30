Allegany's 10 run first inning leads to five-inning win over Frankfort

Apr. 30—CUMBERLAND — No. 5 Frankfort scored five runs to open the game.

No. 1 Allegany responded with 10, cruising to a 18-6 five-inning victory on Monday.

"Today was interesting, it's a good thing we brought our bats," Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. "We didn't do a whole lot else to help ourselves out. Defensive mistakes we don't normally make, Bryce (Madden) didn't have his best stuff and it was a little ugly for a while."

The Falcons (13-6) struck first, scoring on a throwing error at second base.

Jacob Nething hit a chopper to the shortstop for an RBI infield single, then Uriah Cutter's line drive deflected off the pitcher into center for an RBI base hit.

"When you get a five run lead, you can't give up 10 without giving a little bit of fight," Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. "Gave them a free base runner we shouldn't have given them, and then they just pounded the ball."

A Jesus Perdew double to left center and a sacrifice fly gave Frankfort its 5-0 lead.

"We had a game plan at the plate to attack strikes," Miller said. "Sat fastball early in the count. He (Allegany's starter Bryce Madden) struggled a little bit, threw more pitches than usual. He's usually as good as they come. He's got a wicked curveball, so we knew we had to get on his fastball."

The Campers (14-2) responded by loading the bases in the bottom of the first off a Madden double, a Myles Bascelli base hit and a hit batter.

Kohen Madden sent a grounder down the first-base line for two runs.

Jackson Resh was next up and sent a fly ball down the left-field line.

It hit the top of the foul pole for a three-run home run to tie the game at 5.

After two quick outs, Allegany loaded the bases again and Bascelli recorded his second hit of the inning on a two-run single to center.

"We didn't try and do it all with one swing," Irons said. "We collectively went in there and were having good at-bats. We were hunting good pitches and when we found good pitches, we were hitting them hard."

After 2/3 of an inning, the Falcons went to the bullpen.

Wallace immediately welcomed the new arm on the first pitch with a fly ball deep to center field.

It cleared the fence for a three-run shot to push the Campers' lead to 10-5.

Wallace finished 3 for 3 with five RBIs and a stolen base.

"I don't say enough about Caedon," Irons said. "I take for granted he comes out, he's a leader, he does his job every day. He's always about business. Caedon's been incredible with the bat this year. It's getting better every game. He's seeing the ball well, he hunts pitches and does everything he can to see his team win."

Alco added two runs in the second and third innings and sealed the win in the fourth with four runs.

In the fourth inning leading 14-6, the Campers loaded the bases.

After a pitching change, Bryce Madden sent a line drive over the left field fence for a bases clearing three-run double.

Kane Williams finished 3 for 3 with an RBI.

Madden, Bascelli and Resh each had a pair of hits and Madden and Resh each drove in three runs while Bascelli added a pair.

"It's nice to see Jackson break out today, he had a real nice game," Irons said. "Kane is another one who's been all around having a bunch of hits. He hasn't been able to catch a break but hit the ball really well today. If we can hit one through nine, you're better than everyone else."

Wallace followed with a one hop RBI hit to right.

Bryce Madden started for Allegany and went two innings, allowing three hits, three earned runs and three walks with two strikeouts.

Kohen Madden finished the game, allowing one hit across three shutout innings with no walks and three strikeouts.

"Bryce just didn't have his best stuff today," Irons said. "He couldn't find a good grip on the ball. Good on Kohen for picking up the slack and being able to get us through."

The Campers outhit the Falcons 13-4, however, Allegany committed four errors that led to three runs compared to one error by Frankfort.

The Falcons' three pitchers combined to allow 13 hits, 17 earned runs and four walks without a strikeout.

"We play four games this week, pitching in West Virginia is different than pitching in Maryland," Miller said. "We had to conserve arms. We're a small school, we don't have 30 pitching options."

Cutter led the Falcons with two hits.

Frankfort heads to Jefferson on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Allegany hosts Mountain Ridge on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

"I said early in the year I thought this team would be resilient," Irons said. "They have the mindset, the mentality, they're not intimidated. They're not gonna get down on themselves and go away. It's a good thing to see because you're gonna go through some adversity in the playoffs."

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.