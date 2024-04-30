Aleksander Barkov leads Florida Panthers to series-clinching win over Tampa Bay Lightning

Aleskander Barkov, the Florida Panthers’ unquestioned captain for the past six seasons, tends to lead quietly. He commands his respect by his uncanny ability on the ice moreso than the words he speaks.

He made as loud of a statement as he could on the ice Monday.

Barkov recorded his first career multi-goal playoff game to lead the Panthers to a 6-1, series-clinching Game 5 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amerant Bank Arena.

Barkov scored shorthanded 12:38 in the second period to give Florida a 2-0 lead and then added an insurance goal at even strength with 8:54 left in regulation to essentially seal the series.

Carter Verhaeghe opened scoring 45 seconds into the second period and scored one of two empty-netters — defenseman Niko Mikkola got the other. Evan Rodrigues also tallied a third-period goal. Victor Hedman scored Tampa Bay’s only goal of the game with 6:23 left in the second period. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped everything else that came his way, making 31 saves.

Next up for the Panthers: A second-round matchup with either the Boston Bruins or Toronto Maple Leafs. Boston leads that series 3-1, with Game 5 of that series on Tuesday.

