Alabama's Nate Oats pokes fun at Charles Barkley's bracket being busted after Auburn loss

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rivalry never sleeps between Alabamal and Auburn.

Tigers legend and NBA hall of famer Charles Barkley's NCAA men's tournament bracket is busted, and Alabama coach Nate Oats wasn't going to let that opportunity pass him by without trolling his in-state neighbors.

"It's March Madness, of course Barkley's bracket is busted," Oats said on the March Madness pregame show Saturday morning. "He's from Auburn."

The playful jab comes after No. 4 Auburn was upset by No. 13 Yale in the first round Friday. Alabama played on the same court in Spokane Arena later that day, dropping 109 points on College of Charleston in a victory to advance to the second round. The Crimson Tide will play No. 12 Grand Canyon on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

"Coach Oats, he does a great job," Barkley said. "I’m going to be rooting for them to lose, I’m not gonna lie.”

“It’s March Madness, of course Barkley’s bracket is busted he’s from Auburn” pic.twitter.com/iZVEMy9eKr — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) March 23, 2024

