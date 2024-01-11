If Alabama pursues Texas' Steve Sarkisian, should Sarkisian consider it? | Bohls, Golden

With Alabama coach Nick Saban's retirement, the obvious question is who'll replace him? What college coach wouldn't want to consider the Crimson Tide and the football dynasty that Saban has built? That could include Texas' Steve Sarkisian, who was hired away as Alabama's offensive coordinator by the Longhorns three years ago.

American-Statesman columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden address Sarkisian's candidacy, potential interest and what Saban's retirement means to college football:

Are the eyes of Alabama on Steve Sarkisian, too?

1. Should Steve Sarkisian be Alabama's No. 1 candidate?

Bohls: If not No. 1, at least No. 3 behind Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Dabo Swinney. In fact, Alabama would be crazy NOT to go after Sarkisian. Listen, there’s a dozen reasons he would be attractive to the Crimson Tide. He’s worked there as offensive coordinator. He’s beaten Saban and almost went 2-0 against the master. He’s relatively young at 49. He understands the SEC and what it takes to win big-time there. Saban once told him he’d be a candidate to be his successor and greatly respects the Texas coach. But I believe Sarkisian would say no to any interest from Tide athletic director Greg Byrne — one of Chris Del Conte’s best friends and confidantes — because he has less scrutiny at Texas, lives in a better city than Tuscaloosa and is rebuilding a proud and storied program instead of just adding on to Saban’s glory. Still, Del Conte should have given Sark that extension and raise LAST WEEK. Remember, Sark’s salary ranks only 30th in the FBS.

Texas players douse head coach Steve Sarkisian after the Longhorns' win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 2. The former Alabama offensive coordinator led Texas to its first-ever College Football Playoff berth in his third season in Austin.

Golden: It wouldn’t surprise me if he was Saban’s pick because there is profound love and respect between the two. Saban gave Sarkisian a job when his career was in tatters and the latter credits the legend for providing a lifeline during his darkest time. With that said, I’d go with Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin — another former Saban offensive coordinator — as the top candidate though Oregon’s Lanning is the hot name. Kiffin is 29-10 over his last three seasons at Ole Miss and 16-6 in the SEC, long recognized as the unquestioned best league in college football.

Austin or Tuscaloosa? That's the question.

2. What's the better job right now: Alabama or Texas?

Bohls: Clearly Alabama.

Nobody’s won six national titles at Texas from 2009 on as Saban did with the Tide. That recent tradition — recruits don’t recognize any history earlier than 2000 — speaks loudly to blue-chippers as does the obvious pipeline of the Crimson Tide to the NFL. Texas is on the rise, but has been in the doldrums until Sarkisian’s arrival. However, Alabama’s done it over and over. The Longhorns have won only one conference title since 2009.

Bohls: Texas' visit to Michigan this fall will be as big as it gets for college football

Golden: It’s still Alabama because Saban has built an empire.

The administration won’t hire a bum to replace him and with the talent he has already assembled and the program’s shared dominance of the league with Georgia, the Tide will continue to Roll. Texas is on an upward arc, but Sarkisian still must show the Horns can win after a special season. Saban did it most every year. That includes seven national titles. It’s what made him Saban. Excellence over time.

Alabama's Nick Saban is retiring after rebuilding Alabama to the top of the college football world.

Crystal ball: The Crimson Tide's next coach will be ...

3. Who will Alabama end up hiring?

Bohls: I’d think the Tide ends up with Lanning, who is at the top of his game. He not only helped retool Bo Nix and make the Auburn retread a legitimate Heisman candidate. He’s also a former defensive coordinator at Georgia, a grad assistant at Bama, and he’s got the credentials and the bravado to handle the pressure in Tuscaloosa. Even with Phil Knight’s money, it can be hard to pry talent from the South to the Pacific Northwest.

Bohls: Texas has a lot of work to do in its reload ... or is that a rebuild?

Golden: Lanning will be the choice, unless Phil Knight decides to give him 20% of Nike stock to stay in Eugene. Lanning’s success as a defensive assistant for Kirby Smart’s Georgia teams made him a hot head coaching candidate and he did nothing to dispel that hype with his success at Oregon. A return to the SEC is in the works. He’s Bama bound.

Is Alabama football in danger of a drop-off?

4. Will Alabama fall off dramatically, if at all, with Saban's retirement?

Bohls: Of course it will drop off. How can it not?

I truly think the chaos that is college football with the portal, NIL and uncertainty of the future of the game chased Saban away from the profession, and I hate that. Nick Saban IS college football. Or was. He was truly the best football coach in history, pro or college. I can’t imagine following him. It’ll be like following Bear Bryant or John Wooden, and there will be some drop-off until the successor proves he’s as big a winner as Nick.

Golden: There is nowhere to go but down post-G.O.A.T., but Bama will continue to compete for national titles over the next couple of seasons. There are sophomores on campus that will be SEC stars next season because Saban was not only one of the best recruiters but an elite developer of his players. The team has at least two more cycles of great players he recruited to make an impact before they leave for the pros.

The best coaches in the country (updated)

5. Now that Nick Saban's gone, rank the country's top five active coaches.

Bohls: Actually, Saban was No. 1, 2 and 3. He was that good. Georgia’s Kirby Smart has to be on the top rung with two national championships and very nearly a third. I’d put Jim Harbaugh second for reshaping a potential dynasty at Michigan. Swinney has a couple of titles at Clemson and should rank third, followed by Washington’s emerging Kalen DeBoer (even though he’s only been a head coach for four seasons) and Ohio State’s Ryan Day (whose stature is slipping by the day).

Golden: I’ll go with Smart, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh — just kidding, he’s still at Michigan for now — Swinney, LSU’s Brian Kelly and Washington's Kalen DeBoer. The top three have a combined five national titles. Kelly has seven straight double-digit seasons and DeBoer … never mind, we’ve seen enough DeBoer this month.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian could be a job target for Alabama