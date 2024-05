Alabama A&M baseball drops game two to rivals Alabama State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama A&M offense couldn’t keep pace with their rivals on Sunday, as Alabama State got the 7-4 win in game two of the weekend series.

Miles Jackson led the Bulldog’s offense, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI.

That sets up a rubber match at Bulldog Baseball Field with the first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

